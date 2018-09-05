Zosano Pharma and Collaborators to Present Efficacy Data for M207 in the Treatment of Migraine at the 17th Biennial Migraine Trust International Symposium (MTIS)

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) (“Zosano” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using its proprietary Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray (“ADAM™”) technology, today announced additional efficacy data will be presented in a digital poster during the 17th Biennial Migraine Trust International Symposium (MTIS) to be held from September 6-9, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.



“The selection of our abstract for oral presentation demonstrates the significant need for new and effective therapies for patients with difficult to treat migraine,” said lead author Stewart Tepper M.D., Professor of Neurology, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth and Director of the Dartmouth Headache Clinic in Lebanon, New Hampshire. “To date, M207 has shown great potential in the treatment of traditionally difficult to treat migraine. We are pleased to have the opportunity to present our data with M207 before the world’s leading experts on migraine and headache.”

Title: Efficacy of M207 (Intracutaneous Zolmitriptan) for the Acute Treatment of Difficult to Treat Migraine Presenter: Dr. Stewart Tepper Abstract #: MTIS2018-063 Date: Friday, September 7, 2018 Time: 3:20-3:25 PM BST Location: Hilton London Metropole, Exhibition Hall (Monarch Suite), Digital Poster Booth 2

About M207

M207 is our proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing Zosano's proprietary ADAM technology. Zosano's ADAM technology consists of titanium microprojections (microneedles) coated with drug, and in the case of M207, our formulation of zolmitriptan. The drug-coated microneedles penetrate into the epidermis and dermis, where the drug is dissolved and enters into the bloodstream. In February 2017, the Company announced statistically significant results from the ZOTRIP pivotal study, which demonstrated that the 3.8mg dose of M207 met both co-primary endpoints, achieving pain freedom and most bothersome symptom freedom at 2 hours. In November 2017, the Company announced the initiation of its long-term safety study evaluating M207 and expects to file an NDA for M207 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing of expected clinical development milestones, sufficiency of our capital resources and need for future funding and other future events and expectations. Readers are urged to consider statements that include the words "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "might," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "continues," "forecast," "designed," "goal," "unaudited," "approximately" or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and actual outcomes may differ materially. These include risks and uncertainties, without limitation, associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing products that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, risks inherent in the effort to build a business around such products and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot in any way guarantee that the future results, level of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Zosano and Zosano assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

