ZOSANO PHARMA CORPORATION

(ZSAN)
Zosano Pharma Announces Change to a Virtual Meeting Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

06/11/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

FREMONT, Calif., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (Nasdaq:ZSAN) (the “Company” or “Zosano”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced a change in the format of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”) from in-person to virtual-only. Due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our stockholders, employees and their families, the Company will hold its Annual Meeting in a virtual meeting format only, via webcast. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time.

As described in the Company’s proxy materials previously distributed for the Annual Meeting, stockholders at the close of business on May 11, 2020, the record date, are entitled to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting. To attend, participate in and/or vote at the virtual Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ZSAN2020, stockholders must enter the 16-digit control number found on their proxy card or voting instruction form previously distributed.         

For additional information regarding how stockholders may attend, participate in and/or vote at the virtual Annual Meeting, please refer to the Company’s supplemental proxy materials filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products where rapid administration of approved molecules with established safety and efficacy profiles may provide substantial benefit to patients, in markets where patients remain underserved by existing therapies. The Company’s intracutaneous microneedle system technology consists of titanium microneedles coated with drug that are designed to enable rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. Zosano’s lead product candidate is Qtrypta™ (M207), which is a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan delivered via its intracutaneous microneedle system technology, as a potential acute treatment for migraine. The Company anticipates that many of its current and future development programs may enable the Company to utilize a regulatory pathway that has the potential to streamline clinical development and accelerate the path towards commercialization.

Zosano Contact:

Christine Matthews
Chief Financial Officer
(510) 745-1200

PR Contact:

Sylvia Wheeler and Alexandra Santos
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com/asantos@wheelhouselsa.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
