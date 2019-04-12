Zovio : Form8-A12B

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-A

FOR REGISTRATION OF CERTAIN CLASSES OF SECURITIES

PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR (g) OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

ZOVIO INC

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 59-3551629 (State or other jurisdiction of (IRS Employer incorporation or organization) Identification No.) 8620 Spectrum Center Blvd., San Diego, CA 92123 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Securities to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Name of each exchange on which to be so registered each class is to be registered Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act and is effective pursuant to General Instruction A.(c) or (e), check the following box. ☒

If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act and is effective pursuant to General Instruction A.(d) or (e), check the following box. ☐

If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities concurrently with a Regulation A offering, check the following box. ☐

Securities Act registration statement or Regulation A offering statement file number to which this form relates: Not Applicable.

Securities to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None.