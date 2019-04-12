Zovio : FormCERT

William Slattery, CFA
Vice President
Listing Qualifications
By Electronic Mail
April 12, 2019
Division of Corporation Finance
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
100 F Street, N.E.
Washington, D.C. 20549
Division of Corporation Finance:
This is to certify that on April 12, 2019 The Nasdaq Stock Market (the "Exchange") received from Zovio Inc (the "Registrant") a copy of the Registrant's application on Form 8-A 12(b) for the registration of the following security:
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
We further certify that the security described above has been approved by the Exchange for listing and registration.
Sincerely,
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, 805 King Farm Blvd., Rockville, MD 20850
Disclaimer
Zovio Inc. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 20:52:03 UTC