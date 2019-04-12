Log in
ZOVIO INC

(BPI)
04/12 04:00:00 pm
6.385 USD   -0.08%
Zovio : FormCERT

04/12/2019

William Slattery, CFA

Vice President

Listing Qualifications

By Electronic Mail

April 12, 2019

Division of Corporation Finance

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street, N.E.

Washington, D.C. 20549

Division of Corporation Finance:

This is to certify that on April 12, 2019 The Nasdaq Stock Market (the "Exchange") received from Zovio Inc (the "Registrant") a copy of the Registrant's application on Form 8-A 12(b) for the registration of the following security:

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share

We further certify that the security described above has been approved by the Exchange for listing and registration.

Sincerely,

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, 805 King Farm Blvd., Rockville, MD 20850

Disclaimer

Zovio Inc. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 20:52:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 443 M
EBIT 2019 8,68 M
Net income 2019 5,90 M
Finance 2019 173 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 29,05
P/E ratio 2020 17,75
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,00x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,38x
Capitalization 174 M
