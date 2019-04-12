Zovio : FormD

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C.
FORM D
Notice of Exempt Offering of Securities
1. Issuer's Identity
CIK (Filer ID Number)Previous Name(s) o None Entity Type
0001305323
Bridgepoint Education Inc
x Corporation
Name of Issuer
|
o Limited Partnership
Zovio Inc
|
o Limited Liability Company
Jurisdiction of
|
o General Partnership
|
o Business Trust
Incorporation/Organization
|
DELAWARE
|
o Other
Year of Incorporation/Organization
xOver Five Years Ago
oWithin Last Five Years (Specify Year)
oYet to Be Formed
2.Principal Place of Business and Contact Information
Name of Issuer
Zovio Inc
Street Address 1
|
Street Address 2
|
8620 SPECTRUM CENTER BLVD
|
|
City
|
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
|
Phone No. of Issuer
|
SAN DIEGO
|
CALIFORNIA
|
92123
|
858-668-2586
3. Related Persons
Last Name
|
First Name
|
Middle Name
Clark
|
Andrew
|
|
S.
Street Address 1
|
Street Address 2
|
c/o Zovio Inc
|
8620 Spectrum Center Blvd.
|
City
|
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
|
San Diego
|
CALIFORNIA
|
92123
Relationship:
x Executive Officer
x Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
|
Middle Name
Carroll
|
Teresa
|
|
S.
Street Address 1
|
Street Address 2
|
c/o Zovio Inc
|
8620 Spectrum Center Blvd.
|
City
|
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
|
San Diego
|
CALIFORNIA
|
92123
Relationship:
o Executive Officer
x Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
|
Middle Name
Craig
|
Ryan
|
|
Street Address 1
|
Street Address 2
|
c/o Zovio Inc
|
8620 Spectrum Center Blvd.
|
City
|
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
|
San Diego
|
CALIFORNIA
|
92123
Relationship:
o Executive Officer
x Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
|
Middle Name
Crandall
|
Dale
|
|
Street Address 1
|
Street Address 2
|
c/o Zovio Inc
|
8620 Spectrum Center Blvd.
|
City
|
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
|
San Diego
|
CALIFORNIA
|
92123
Relationship:
o Executive Officer
x Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
|
Last Name
First Name
|
Middle Name
Hartman
|
Robert
|
|
Street Address 1
|
Street Address 2
|
c/o Zovio Inc
|
8620 Spectrum Center Blvd.
|
City
|
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
|
San Diego
|
CALIFORNIA
|
92123
Relationship:
o Executive Officer
x Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
|
Middle Name
Horn
|
Michael
|
|
B.
Street Address 1
|
Street Address 2
|
c/o Zovio Inc
|
8620 Spectrum Center Blvd.
|
City
|
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
|
San Diego
|
CALIFORNIA
|
92123
Relationship:
o Executive Officer
x Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
|
Middle Name
Marriner
|
Kirsten
|
|
M.
Street Address 1
|
Street Address 2
|
c/o Zovio Inc
|
8620 Spectrum Center Blvd.
|
City
|
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
|
San Diego
|
CALIFORNIA
|
92123
Relationship:
o Executive Officer
x Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
|
Middle Name
Nichols
|
Victor
|
|
K.
Street Address 1
|
Street Address 2
|
c/o Zovio Inc
|
8620 Spectrum Center Blvd.
|
City
|
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
|
San Diego
|
CALIFORNIA
|
92123
Relationship:
o Executive Officer
x Director
o Promoter
|
Last Name
First Name
|
Middle Name
Pernsteiner
|
George
|
|
Street Address 1
|
Street Address 2
|
c/o Zovio Inc
|
8620 Spectrum Center Blvd.
|
City
|
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
|
San Diego
|
CALIFORNIA
|
92123
Relationship:
o Executive Officer
x Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
|
Middle Name
Royal
|
Kevin
|
|
Street Address 1
|
Street Address 2
|
c/o Zovio Inc
|
8620 Spectrum Center Blvd.
|
City
|
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
|
San Diego
|
CALIFORNIA
|
92123
Relationship:
x Executive Officer
o Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
|
Middle Name
Semel
|
John
|
|
Street Address 1
|
Street Address 2
|
c/o Zovio Inc
|
8620 Spectrum Center Blvd.
|
City
|
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
|
San Diego
|
CALIFORNIA
|
92123
Relationship:
x Executive Officer
o Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
|
Middle Name
Finkelstein
|
Gregory
|
|
Street Address 1
|
Street Address 2
|
c/o Zovio Inc
|
8620 Spectrum Center Blvd.
|
City
|
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
|
San Diego
|
CALIFORNIA
|
92123
Relationship:
x Executive Officer
o Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
|
Last Name
First Name
|
Middle Name
Thompson
|
Diane
|
|
L.
Street Address 1
|
Street Address 2
|
c/o Zovio Inc
|
8620 Spectrum Center Blvd.
|
City
|
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
|
San Diego
|
CALIFORNIA
|
92123
Relationship:
x Executive Officer
o Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
|
Middle Name
McCarty
|
Thomas
|
|
Street Address 1
|
Street Address 2
|
c/o Zovio Inc
|
8620 Spectrum Center Blvd.
|
City
|
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
|
San Diego
|
CALIFORNIA
|
92123
Relationship:
x Executive Officer
o Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
|
Middle Name
Malik
|
Anurag
|
|
Street Address 1
|
Street Address 2
|
c/o Zovio Inc
|
8620 Spectrum Center Blvd.
|
City
|
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
|
San Diego
|
CALIFORNIA
|
92123
Relationship:
x Executive Officer
o Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Last Name
First Name
|
Middle Name
Brown
|
Marc
|
|
Street Address 1
|
Street Address 2
|
c/o Zovio Inc
|
8620 Spectrum Center Blvd.
|
City
|
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
|
San Diego
|
CALIFORNIA
|
92123
Relationship:
x Executive Officer
o Director
o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
