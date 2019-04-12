Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Zovio Inc    BPI

ZOVIO INC

(BPI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 04/12 04:00:00 pm
6.385 USD   -0.08%
05:08pZOVIO : FormD
PU
04:53pZOVIO : Form8-A12B
PU
04:53pZOVIO : FormCERT
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Zovio : FormD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 05:08pm EDT

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C.

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0076 Estimated Average burden hours per response: 4.0

FORM D

Notice of Exempt Offering of Securities

1. Issuer's Identity

CIK (Filer ID Number)Previous Name(s) o None Entity Type

0001305323

Bridgepoint Education Inc

x Corporation

Name of Issuer

o Limited Partnership

Zovio Inc

o Limited Liability Company

Jurisdiction of

o General Partnership

o Business Trust

Incorporation/Organization

DELAWARE

o Other

Year of Incorporation/Organization

xOver Five Years Ago

oWithin Last Five Years (Specify Year)

oYet to Be Formed

2.Principal Place of Business and Contact Information

Name of Issuer

Zovio Inc

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

8620 SPECTRUM CENTER BLVD

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Phone No. of Issuer

SAN DIEGO

CALIFORNIA

92123

858-668-2586

3. Related Persons

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Clark

Andrew

S.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

c/o Zovio Inc

8620 Spectrum Center Blvd.

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

San Diego

CALIFORNIA

92123

Relationship:

x Executive Officer

x Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Carroll

Teresa

S.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

c/o Zovio Inc

8620 Spectrum Center Blvd.

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

San Diego

CALIFORNIA

92123

Relationship:

o Executive Officer

x Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Craig

Ryan

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

c/o Zovio Inc

8620 Spectrum Center Blvd.

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

San Diego

CALIFORNIA

92123

Relationship:

o Executive Officer

x Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Crandall

Dale

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

c/o Zovio Inc

8620 Spectrum Center Blvd.

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

San Diego

CALIFORNIA

92123

Relationship:

o Executive Officer

x Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Hartman

Robert

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

c/o Zovio Inc

8620 Spectrum Center Blvd.

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

San Diego

CALIFORNIA

92123

Relationship:

o Executive Officer

x Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Horn

Michael

B.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

c/o Zovio Inc

8620 Spectrum Center Blvd.

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

San Diego

CALIFORNIA

92123

Relationship:

o Executive Officer

x Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Marriner

Kirsten

M.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

c/o Zovio Inc

8620 Spectrum Center Blvd.

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

San Diego

CALIFORNIA

92123

Relationship:

o Executive Officer

x Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Nichols

Victor

K.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

c/o Zovio Inc

8620 Spectrum Center Blvd.

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

San Diego

CALIFORNIA

92123

Relationship:

o Executive Officer

x Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Pernsteiner

George

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

c/o Zovio Inc

8620 Spectrum Center Blvd.

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

San Diego

CALIFORNIA

92123

Relationship:

o Executive Officer

x Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Royal

Kevin

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

c/o Zovio Inc

8620 Spectrum Center Blvd.

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

San Diego

CALIFORNIA

92123

Relationship:

x Executive Officer

o Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Semel

John

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

c/o Zovio Inc

8620 Spectrum Center Blvd.

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

San Diego

CALIFORNIA

92123

Relationship:

x Executive Officer

o Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Finkelstein

Gregory

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

c/o Zovio Inc

8620 Spectrum Center Blvd.

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

San Diego

CALIFORNIA

92123

Relationship:

x Executive Officer

o Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Thompson

Diane

L.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

c/o Zovio Inc

8620 Spectrum Center Blvd.

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

San Diego

CALIFORNIA

92123

Relationship:

x Executive Officer

o Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

McCarty

Thomas

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

c/o Zovio Inc

8620 Spectrum Center Blvd.

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

San Diego

CALIFORNIA

92123

Relationship:

x Executive Officer

o Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Malik

Anurag

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

c/o Zovio Inc

8620 Spectrum Center Blvd.

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

San Diego

CALIFORNIA

92123

Relationship:

x Executive Officer

o Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

Brown

Marc

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

c/o Zovio Inc

8620 Spectrum Center Blvd.

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

San Diego

CALIFORNIA

92123

Relationship:

x Executive Officer

o Director

o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zovio Inc. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 21:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZOVIO INC
05:08pZOVIO : FormD
PU
04:53pZOVIO : FormCERT
PU
04:53pZOVIO : Form8-A12B
PU
04:43pZOVIO : Form25
PU
04/11SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action ..
PR
04/10Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Br..
PR
04/08BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION : FormD
PU
04/04ZOVIO INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equ..
AQ
04/04ZOVIO : Announces it has Acquired TutorMe, a Leading Online Tutoring Solution
PR
04/03BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION : Form8-K
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 443 M
EBIT 2019 8,68 M
Net income 2019 5,90 M
Finance 2019 173 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 29,05
P/E ratio 2020 17,75
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,00x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,38x
Capitalization 174 M
Chart ZOVIO INC
Duration : Period :
Zovio Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOVIO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,8 $
Spread / Average Target 84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew S. Clark President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Greg Finkelstein Chief Operating Officer
Kevin S. Royal Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anurag Malik Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert D. Hartman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOVIO INC-8.84%174
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)38.16%20 910
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC22.77%5 694
KROTON EDUCACIONAL18.15%4 467
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC3.02%3 522
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LTD--.--%3 251
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About