Fullstack Academy : Responds to Surging IT Job Demand by Offering a Live Online Coding Bootcamp Nationwide

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to rapidly escalating US demand for software development professionals, Fullstack Academy today announced it is offering a live online software engineering training program nationwide. Targeting early career and experienced professionals, the full-time online coding bootcamp trains students of any tech skill level for high-paying, in-demand tech jobs in just 17 weeks.

The need for IT professionals is unprecedented, as US companies currently post nearly one million unfilled IT positions, according to IT trade association CompTIA. Further, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics projects software developer jobs to increase by 21% by 2028, with the median pay for software developers currently at more than $105,000.

One of the longest-running and most successful technology bootcamps in the nation, Fullstack Academy runs its programs in New York and Chicago as well as with academic institutions across the country, helping graduates secure jobs with top-tier tech companies such as Amazon, Google, and Facebook. Among Fullstack graduates, 79% surveyed say they've been employed in a job requiring the skills learned at bootcamp, with an average salary increase of 49%.

"As we reactivate our online learning curriculum during this challenging time, we feel it's important to give people across the country access to our program and learn the skills they need to transform their careers," said Nimit Maru, co-founder and co-CEO of Fullstack Academy. "The program is a great solution for Americans working remotely, in-between jobs, or searching for a new career."

Maru also noted that in times of social distancing, with millions of professionals working remotely, demand for software engineers is growing and will continue to build both during the pandemic and after it has passed.

"As more employees work from home, companies face significant IT challenges. Many will also see the benefit of employing remote staff after the pandemic, which will result in greater demand for IT professionals going forward," said Maru. "Demand for web dev and cybersecurity talent remains at an all-time high and will likely continue to grow as we increasingly rely on technology to help us adapt to the changing landscape."

Teaching fullstack JavaScript, the program includes live, interactive instruction and offers a project-based curriculum where students receive practical and technical experience and have a robust portfolio upon graduation. Career services support is also offered throughout the program, as students are connected with a dedicated career counselor for resume reviews, LinkedIn profile updates, job search guidance, and more.

The 17-week program begins in June 2020, with an application deadline of May 3. To help support students, Fullstack Academy is lowering the program's required tuition deposit by 75% to $500. To learn more about this program, individuals can join webinar info sessions from April 28-30 .

To help individuals decide if coding is a potential career path, Fullstack Academy provides a free, self-paced Intro to Coding class , which teaches coding fundamentals. It's also offering its $100 Bootcamp Prep online course for free, which teaches intermediate programming concepts to help students prepare to attend a top-ranked coding bootcamp.

About Fullstack Academy

Before Fullstack Academy came to life in 2012, co-founders and co-CEOs David Yang and Nimit Maru worked as software engineers and engineering leaders at startups and large and mid-size companies. Over time, they realized that providing a high-quality, immersive coding education at an accelerated pace was not only impactful but also scalable. Fullstack Academy was founded with the idea that coding and software development have the power to positively influence communities and economies. Since then, Fullstack has expanded to Chicago and established the Grace Hopper Program, the first coding bootcamp in NYC to offer deferred tuition and an inclusive and supportive community for women+-identifying applicants. A fast-growing company, Fullstack has developed partnerships with leading universities around the country and has added cybersecurity to its list of specialty bootcamp offerings. Graduates have gone on to work at Google, Facebook, Amazon, various Fortune 100 firms, and countless startups. More details can be found at fullstackacademy.com or at gracehopper.com . Fullstack Academy was acquired by Zovio in 2019.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher-education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy, TutorMe, and Learn@Forbes, leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit zovio.com .

