ZOVIO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Zovio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVO) f/k/a Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Zovio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVO) f/k/a Bridgepoint Education, Inc. on behalf of long-term stockholders.

Our investigating follows a class action complaint that was filed against Bridgepoint on March 8, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Bridgepoint’s processes for recording revenue for its FTG program were inaccurate; (ii) Bridgepoint maintained deficient internal controls; (iii) due to the foregoing deficiencies, Bridgepoint was prone to and did commit material accounting errors related to revenue, provision for bad debts, accounts receivable and deferred revenue, which resulted in the overstatement of revenue and expenses; and (iv) as a result, Bridgepoint’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a long term stockholder of Zovio, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

