Zovio : 3 Ways to Ensure Your New Year's Resolutions Are Accomplished

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the New Year in full swing, are you looking for ways to make sure you accomplish those career-centric 2020 resolutions you set for yourself? After all, focusing on your educational or professional development is a great way to achieve personal and professional growth.

Not sure where to start? Here at Zovio , where we focus on helping learners be in a class of their own, we have a few options for you to consider that can help you activate your ambition in 2020.

Courses and Certifications: Completing a course or getting a certification can help you target specific areas of career development. Learn@Forbes is an e-learning platform with the combined power of Forbes Media © and a global network of executives, authors, and educators. Learn@Forbes provides access to 850+ self-paced courses, certifications, and specially curated learning programs in leadership, management, marketing, human resources, and other skills that are in-demand today. With an all-inclusive subscription, you can put your career on the fast track with full control and flexibility over your learning and professional development journeys. Bootcamps: Bootcamps are an excellent fast-track approach to mastering a new skill in a relatively short amount of time. Fullstack Academy offers its students an accelerated path to learning software engineering. You can study at the top-ranked coding bootcamp in either New York or Chicago . On-Demand Tutoring Support: Are you interested in going back to school to start or finish a degree but worried about struggling with some coursework? TutorMe provides 24/7 tutoring services. Students are matched online with tutors, who can help students with more than 300 subjects, within 30 seconds. With live video chat, whiteboarding, and screen sharing, you can get the personalized help you need when you need it. So there's no need to put off starting that degree.

Learn@Forbes, FullstackAcademy, and TutorMe are all part of the Zovio network.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy , TutorMe, and Learn@Forbes, leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

