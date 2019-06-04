Zovio : Announces the Appointment of Marc Brown to The Honor Foundation's Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company, is pleased to announce that Marc Brown, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, has joined The Honor Foundation's Board of Directors. For over three years, Brown has volunteered with The Honor Foundation, an organization that helps Special Operations Forces navigate the change from military to civilian life. The foundation helps them find new careers through a three-month, executive-education style transition curriculum that combines one-on-one executive coaching and industry mentoring, three months of class instruction, and access to an elite, nationwide professional network.

"Our support of The Honor Foundation aligns with our own fundamental belief that education helps people overcome barriers and make progress in their lives," said Brown. "Combining strengths-based assessments with a diverse suite of transitional readiness exercises and faculty guidance, the foundation partners with companies such as Zovio to connect veterans to potential employers while they complete their curriculum. I am proud of the fact that here at Zovio we have hired three special forces veterans from this program."

"Marc is a great addition to our board for a number of reasons," said Matt Stevens, CEO of The Honor Foundation. "His human resources background and broad business acumen provides additional support for veterans in the program as he shares his corporate experience with them and us. His experience will help us connect with recruiters in the military, business, and non-profit communities to successfully place top veteran talent with both established and emerging companies."

