Zovio : Form10-Q

(Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past
90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically and posted on its corporate Web site, if any, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files). Yes ☒ No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
Large accelerated filer ☐
Accelerated filer ☒
Non-accelerated filer ☐
Smaller reporting company ☒
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐ No ☒
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
ZVO
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
The total number of shares of common stock outstanding as of August 2, 2019 , was 30,259,905 .
ZOVIO INC
FORM 10-Q
INDEX
PART I-FINANCIAL INFORMATION
3
Item 1. Financial Statements
3
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
3
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
4
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity
5
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
6
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
7
Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
31
Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
42
Item 4. Controls and Procedures
43
PART II-OTHER INFORMATION
45
Item 1. Legal Proceedings
45
Item 1A. Risk Factors
45
Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
46
Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities
46
Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures
46
Item 5. Other Information
46
Item 6. Exhibits
47
SIGNATURES
48
2
PART I-FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements.
ZOVIO INC
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except par value)
As of
As of
June 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
104,617
$
166,307
Restricted cash
20,049
18,619
Investments
2,344
2,068
Accounts receivable, net
33,720
27,015
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
25,754
18,255
Total current assets
186,484
232,264
Property and equipment, net
28,496
16,860
Operating lease assets
26,261
-
Goodwill and intangibles, net
47,199
12,441
Other long-term assets
8,704
7,927
Total assets
$
297,144
$
269,492
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
83,886
$
62,792
Deferred revenue and student deposits
59,384
63,834
Total current liabilities
143,270
126,626
Rent liability
24,928
3,183
Lease financing obligation
-
8,634
Other long-term liabilities
6,556
3,435
Total liabilities
174,754
141,878
Commitments and contingencies (see Note 15)
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value:
20,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding at both June 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value:
300,000 shares authorized; 65,628 and 65,289 issued, and 30,260 and 27,168 outstanding, at June 30, 2019 and
December 31, 2018, respectively
659
653
Additional paid-in capital
185,293
205,157
Retained earnings
405,753
429,992
Treasury stock, 35,368 and 38,121 shares at cost at June 30, 2019, and at December 31, 2018, respectively
(469,315)
(508,188)
Total stockholders' equity
122,390
127,614
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
297,144
$
269,492
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
3
ZOVIO INC
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue
$
Costs and expenses:
Instructional costs and services
Admissions advisory and marketing
General and administrative
Legal settlement expense
Restructuring and impairment expense
Total costs and expenses
Operating income (loss)
Other income, net
Income (loss) before income taxes
Income tax benefit
Net income (loss)
$
Income (loss) per share:
Basic
$
Diluted
$
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding used in computing income (loss) per share:
Basic
Diluted
107,495
$
119,037
$
217,259
$
235,814
55,088
54,397
107,026
111,011
44,810
39,875
93,882
88,069
22,532
12,549
38,452
25,297
-
141
-
141
5,394
2,729
5,423
2,570
127,824
109,691
244,783
227,088
(20,329)
9,346
(27,524)
8,726
297
282
896
532
(20,032)
9,628
(26,628)
9,258
(2,435)
(5,452)
(2,389)
(7,132)
(17,597)
$
15,080
$
(24,239)
$
16,390
(0.58)
$
0.56
$
(0.84)
$
0.60
(0.58)
$
0.55
$
(0.84)
$
0.60
30,215
27,170
28,706
27,167
30,215
27,348
28,706
27,491
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.