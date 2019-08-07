Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zovio Inc    ZVO

ZOVIO INC

(ZVO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/09 04:00:24 pm
2.965 USD   +9.41%
08/08ZOVIO : 's New Corporate Responsibility Program Aims to Activate Ambition
PR
08/07ZOVIO : Form8-K
PU
08/07ZOVIO : Form10-Q
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zovio : Form10-Q

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 09:00pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

(Mark One)

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019

or

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from________________to________________

Commission File Number: 001-34272

___________________________________________________________________________

ZOVIO INC

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

____________________________________________________________________________

Delaware

59-3551629

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

1811 E. Northrop Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85286

(Address, including zip code, of principal executive offices)

(858) 668-2586

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

____________________________________________________________________________

None

(Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past

90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically and posted on its corporate Web site, if any, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share

ZVO

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

The total number of shares of common stock outstanding as of August 2, 2019 , was 30,259,905 .

ZOVIO INC

FORM 10-Q

INDEX

PART I-FINANCIAL INFORMATION

3

Item 1. Financial Statements

3

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

4

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity

5

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

6

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

7

Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

31

Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

42

Item 4. Controls and Procedures

43

PART II-OTHER INFORMATION

45

Item 1. Legal Proceedings

45

Item 1A. Risk Factors

45

Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

46

Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities

46

Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures

46

Item 5. Other Information

46

Item 6. Exhibits

47

SIGNATURES

48

2

PART I-FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements.

ZOVIO INC

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except par value)

As of

As of

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

104,617

$

166,307

Restricted cash

20,049

18,619

Investments

2,344

2,068

Accounts receivable, net

33,720

27,015

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

25,754

18,255

Total current assets

186,484

232,264

Property and equipment, net

28,496

16,860

Operating lease assets

26,261

-

Goodwill and intangibles, net

47,199

12,441

Other long-term assets

8,704

7,927

Total assets

$

297,144

$

269,492

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

83,886

$

62,792

Deferred revenue and student deposits

59,384

63,834

Total current liabilities

143,270

126,626

Rent liability

24,928

3,183

Lease financing obligation

-

8,634

Other long-term liabilities

6,556

3,435

Total liabilities

174,754

141,878

Commitments and contingencies (see Note 15)

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value:

20,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding at both June 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018

-

-

Common stock, $0.01 par value:

300,000 shares authorized; 65,628 and 65,289 issued, and 30,260 and 27,168 outstanding, at June 30, 2019 and

December 31, 2018, respectively

659

653

Additional paid-in capital

185,293

205,157

Retained earnings

405,753

429,992

Treasury stock, 35,368 and 38,121 shares at cost at June 30, 2019, and at December 31, 2018, respectively

(469,315)

(508,188)

Total stockholders' equity

122,390

127,614

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

297,144

$

269,492

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

ZOVIO INC

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue

$

Costs and expenses:

Instructional costs and services

Admissions advisory and marketing

General and administrative

Legal settlement expense

Restructuring and impairment expense

Total costs and expenses

Operating income (loss)

Other income, net

Income (loss) before income taxes

Income tax benefit

Net income (loss)

$

Income (loss) per share:

Basic

$

Diluted

$

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding used in computing income (loss) per share:

Basic

Diluted

107,495

$

119,037

$

217,259

$

235,814

55,088

54,397

107,026

111,011

44,810

39,875

93,882

88,069

22,532

12,549

38,452

25,297

-

141

-

141

5,394

2,729

5,423

2,570

127,824

109,691

244,783

227,088

(20,329)

9,346

(27,524)

8,726

297

282

896

532

(20,032)

9,628

(26,628)

9,258

(2,435)

(5,452)

(2,389)

(7,132)

(17,597)

$

15,080

$

(24,239)

$

16,390

(0.58)

$

0.56

$

(0.84)

$

0.60

(0.58)

$

0.55

$

(0.84)

$

0.60

30,215

27,170

28,706

27,167

30,215

27,348

28,706

27,491

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zovio Inc. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 00:59:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZOVIO INC
08/08ZOVIO : 's New Corporate Responsibility Program Aims to Activate Ambition
PR
08/07ZOVIO : Form8-K
PU
08/07ZOVIO : Form10-Q
PU
08/07ZOVIO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07ZOVIO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
08/07ZOVIO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/07ZOVIO : Inc Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
07/26ZOVIO : Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call for August 7, 201..
PR
07/23ZOVIO : Learn@Forbes e-Learning Platform Launches Learning Paths, Forbes Special..
PU
07/19ZOVIO : Form8-K
PU
More news
Chart ZOVIO INC
Duration : Period :
Zovio Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOVIO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew S. Clark President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Greg Finkelstein Chief Operating Officer
Kevin S. Royal Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anurag Malik Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert D. Hartman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOVIO INC-61.34%0
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)20.69%19 054
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC29.89%5 979
KROTON EDUCACIONAL47.13%5 408
STRATEGIC EDUCATION INC52.15%3 771
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC11.35%3 732
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group