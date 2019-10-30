Zovio : Form10-Q

(Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report)
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
ZVO
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
The total number of shares of common stock outstanding as of October 25, 2019, was 30,267,821.
ZOVIO INC
FORM 10-Q
INDEX
PART I-FINANCIAL INFORMATION
3
Item 1. Financial Statements
3
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
3
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
4
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity
5
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
7
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
8
Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
32
Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
43
Item 4. Controls and Procedures
44
PART II-OTHER INFORMATION
46
Item 1. Legal Proceedings
46
Item 1A. Risk Factors
46
Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
48
Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities
48
Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures
48
Item 5. Other Information
48
Item 6. Exhibits
49
SIGNATURES
50
2
PART I-FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements.
ZOVIO INC
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except par value)
As of
As of
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
79,145
$
166,307
Restricted cash
25,744
18,619
Investments
2,385
2,068
Accounts receivable, net
35,675
27,015
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
24,705
18,255
Total current assets
167,654
232,264
Property and equipment, net
32,995
16,860
Operating lease assets
21,903
-
Goodwill and intangibles, net
45,932
12,441
Other long-term assets
2,625
7,927
Total assets
$
271,109
$
269,492
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
68,343
$
62,792
Deferred revenue and student deposits
54,461
63,834
Total current liabilities
122,804
126,626
Rent liability
23,882
3,183
Lease financing obligation
-
8,634
Other long-term liabilities
6,167
3,435
Total liabilities
152,853
141,878
Commitments and contingencies (see Note 15)
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value:
20,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding at both September 30, 2019, and December 31,
2018
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value:
300,000 shares authorized; 65,636 and 65,289 issued, and 30,268 and 27,168 outstanding, at September 30,
2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
659
653
Additional paid-in capital
188,717
205,157
Retained earnings
398,195
429,992
Treasury stock, 35,368 and 38,121 shares at cost at September 30, 2019, and at December 31, 2018, respectively
(469,315)
(508,188)
Total stockholders' equity
118,256
127,614
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
271,109
$
269,492
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
3
ZOVIO INC
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue
$
Costs and expenses:
Instructional costs and services
Admissions advisory and marketing
General and administrative
Legal settlement expense
Restructuring and impairment expense
Total costs and expenses
Operating income (loss)
Other income, net
Income (loss) before income taxes
Income tax benefit
Net income (loss)
$
Income (loss) per share:
Basic
$
Diluted
$
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding used in computing income (loss) per share:
Basic
Diluted
104,251
$
112,846
$
321,510
$
348,660
51,406
55,109
158,432
166,120
40,838
41,902
134,720
129,971
17,389
13,731
55,841
39,028
-
-
-
141
2,467
1,225
7,890
3,795
112,100
111,967
356,883
339,055
(7,849)
879
(35,373)
9,605
144
367
1,040
899
(7,705)
1,246
(34,333)
10,504
(147)
(415)
(2,536)
(7,547)
(7,558)
$
1,661
$
(31,797)
$
18,051
(0.25)
$
0.06
$
(1.09)
$
0.67
(0.25)
$
0.06
$
(1.09)
$
0.66
30,263
27,061
29,230
27,131
30,263
27,589
29,230
27,532
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.