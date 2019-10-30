Zovio : Form10-Q

Log in
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

(Mark One)

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2019

or

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from________________to________________

Commission File Number: 001-34272

___________________________________________________________________________

ZOVIO INC

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

____________________________________________________________________________

Delaware

59-3551629

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

1811 E. Northrop Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85286

(Address, including zip code, of principal executive offices)

(858) 668-2586

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

____________________________________________________________________________

None

(Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past

90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically and posted on its corporate Web site, if any, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share

ZVO

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

The total number of shares of common stock outstanding as of October 25, 2019, was 30,267,821.

ZOVIO INC

FORM 10-Q

INDEX

PART I-FINANCIAL INFORMATION

3

Item 1. Financial Statements

3

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

4

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity

5

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

7

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

8

Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

32

Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

43

Item 4. Controls and Procedures

44

PART II-OTHER INFORMATION

46

Item 1. Legal Proceedings

46

Item 1A. Risk Factors

46

Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

48

Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities

48

Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures

48

Item 5. Other Information

48

Item 6. Exhibits

49

SIGNATURES

50

2

PART I-FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements.

ZOVIO INC

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except par value)

As of

As of

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

79,145

$

166,307

Restricted cash

25,744

18,619

Investments

2,385

2,068

Accounts receivable, net

35,675

27,015

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

24,705

18,255

Total current assets

167,654

232,264

Property and equipment, net

32,995

16,860

Operating lease assets

21,903

-

Goodwill and intangibles, net

45,932

12,441

Other long-term assets

2,625

7,927

Total assets

$

271,109

$

269,492

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

68,343

$

62,792

Deferred revenue and student deposits

54,461

63,834

Total current liabilities

122,804

126,626

Rent liability

23,882

3,183

Lease financing obligation

-

8,634

Other long-term liabilities

6,167

3,435

Total liabilities

152,853

141,878

Commitments and contingencies (see Note 15)

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value:

20,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding at both September 30, 2019, and December 31,

2018

-

-

Common stock, $0.01 par value:

300,000 shares authorized; 65,636 and 65,289 issued, and 30,268 and 27,168 outstanding, at September 30,

2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

659

653

Additional paid-in capital

188,717

205,157

Retained earnings

398,195

429,992

Treasury stock, 35,368 and 38,121 shares at cost at September 30, 2019, and at December 31, 2018, respectively

(469,315)

(508,188)

Total stockholders' equity

118,256

127,614

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

271,109

$

269,492

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

ZOVIO INC

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue

$

Costs and expenses:

Instructional costs and services

Admissions advisory and marketing

General and administrative

Legal settlement expense

Restructuring and impairment expense

Total costs and expenses

Operating income (loss)

Other income, net

Income (loss) before income taxes

Income tax benefit

Net income (loss)

$

Income (loss) per share:

Basic

$

Diluted

$

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding used in computing income (loss) per share:

Basic

Diluted

104,251

$

112,846

$

321,510

$

348,660

51,406

55,109

158,432

166,120

40,838

41,902

134,720

129,971

17,389

13,731

55,841

39,028

-

-

-

141

2,467

1,225

7,890

3,795

112,100

111,967

356,883

339,055

(7,849)

879

(35,373)

9,605

144

367

1,040

899

(7,705)

1,246

(34,333)

10,504

(147)

(415)

(2,536)

(7,547)

(7,558)

$

1,661

$

(31,797)

$

18,051

(0.25)

$

0.06

$

(1.09)

$

0.67

(0.25)

$

0.06

$

(1.09)

$

0.66

30,263

27,061

29,230

27,131

30,263

27,589

29,230

27,532

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

4

