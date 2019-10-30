Zovio : Form8-K

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 30, 2019 ZOVIO INC (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 001-34272 59-3551629 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.) 8620 Spectrum Center Blvd. San Diego, California 92123 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) (858) 668-2586 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) None (Former name or former address, if changed since last report) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below): Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)







Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition. On October 30, 2019, Zovio Inc issued a press release announcing financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. In accordance with General Instruction B.2. of Form 8-K, the information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, nor shall it be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except to the extent that we specifically incorporate it by reference into such a filing. Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits. Exhibits. Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press Release of Zovio Inc dated October 30, 2019

News Release Contact: Alanna Vitucci, VP of Corporate Communications 866.475.0317 x11636 alanna.vitucci@zovio.com Zovio Inc Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results CHANDLER, AZ (October 30, 2019) - Zovio Inc (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company, today announced its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. "This year has been a transitional year for Zovio, as we made progress on the conversion of Ashford University to a not-for-profit entity and repositioned Zovio for the long term as an education technology services company. To date, we have made great progress on both fronts, and the management team and board of directors are continuing to evaluate a variety of options that are centered on creating the greatest value for all of our stakeholders," commented Andrew Clark, Founder, President and CEO of Zovio. "In addition, our team has been focused on optimizing the profitability of our core business. While there has been a fair amount of uncertainty over the last year, Ashford has a great foundation for their future, and we are positioning Zovio to return to its historical solid profitability and cash flow in 2020." Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $104.3 million, compared with revenue of $112.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Operating loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $7.8 million, compared with operating income of $0.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $7.6 million, compared with net income of $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Diluted loss per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $0.25, compared with diluted income per share of $0.06 for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The Company recognized an income tax benefit of approximately $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared with an income tax benefit of $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Non-GAAP Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Non-GAAP operating loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $1.9 million, compared with non-GAAP operating income of $4.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Non-GAAP operating loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 excludes restructuring and impairment charges of $2.5 million, separation transaction costs of $1.0 million and acquisition costs of $2.5 million. Non-GAAP operating income for the three months ended September 30, 2018 excludes restructuring and impairment expense of $1.2 million, and separation transaction costs of $2.6 million. Non-GAAP net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $1.6 million, compared with non-GAAP net income of $5.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Non-GAAP net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 excludes restructuring and impairment charges of $2.5 million, separation transaction costs of $1.0 million, acquisition costs of $2.5 million and an income tax expense of approximately $0.1 million. Non-GAAP net income for the three months ended September 30, 2018 excludes restructuring and impairment expense of $1.2 million, separation transaction costs of $2.6 million, as well as an income tax benefit of $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Non-GAAP diluted loss per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $0.05, compared with non-GAAP diluted income per share of $0.19 for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $321.5 million, compared with revenue of $348.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Operating loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $35.4 million, compared with operating income of $9.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $31.8 million, compared with net income of $18.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Diluted loss per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $1.09, compared with diluted income per share of $0.66 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The Company recognized an income tax benefit of $2.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared with an income tax benefit of $7.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Non-GAAP Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Non-GAAP operating loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $10.6 million, compared with non-GAAP operating income of $18.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Non-GAAP operating loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 excludes restructuring and impairment charges of $7.9 million, separation transaction costs of $5.0 million, acquisition costs of $11.7 million, and other non- GAAP costs of $0.2 million. Non-GAAP operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 excludes restructuring and impairment charges of $3.8 million, separation transaction costs of $4.8 million, and a legal settlement charge of $0.1 million. Non-GAAP net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $9.4 million, compared with non-GAAP net income of $19.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Non-GAAP net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 excludes restructuring and impairment charges of $7.9 million, separation transaction costs of $5.0 million, acquisition costs of $11.7 million, other non-GAAP costs of $0.2 million and an income tax benefit of $2.4 million. The income tax benefit is primarily associated with the acquisitions earlier in 2019. Non-GAAP net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 excludes restructuring and impairment charges of $3.8 million, separation transaction costs of $4.8 million, a legal settlement charge of $0.1 million, as well as an income tax benefit of $7.6 million. Non-GAAP diluted loss per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $0.32, compared with non-GAAP diluted income per share of $0.70 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow As of September 30, 2019, the Company had combined cash, cash equivalents and investments of $81.5 million, compared with combined cash, cash equivalents and investments of $168.4 million as of December 31, 2018. The Company used $38.2 million of cash in operating activities during the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared with $10.7 million of cash used in operating activities during the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Student Enrollment Total student enrollment at the Company's academic institution was 36,349 students at September 30, 2019, compared with total student enrollment of 39,584 at September 30, 2018. About Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures for non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures exclude legal settlement expense, restructuring and impairment charges, separation transaction costs, acquisition costs, other non-GAAP costs, as well as certain income tax adjustments, as applicable. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules. Management believes non-GAAP

