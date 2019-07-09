Zovio : Fullstack Academy announces a partnership with University of North Florida

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company, announced that Fullstack Academy, one of the longest-running and most successful coding bootcamps in the nation, has partnered with the University of North Florida to offer the UNF Coding Bootcamp. Starting in October, this program will offer training in crucial programming skills to students seeking good-paying, in-demand technology jobs.

The UNF Coding Bootcamp, offered through the Division of Continuing Education, will start as a part-time program and does not require attendees to be enrolled at UNF to be a part of this non-credit program. The program directly addresses the need for skilled tech employees in Northeast Florida, where job creation, wage growth, and population growth are among the top ten of Inc.'s Surge ranks . In addition, the city has applied for federal grants to begin building a high-tech innovation corridor that will complement existing technology and advanced manufacturing industries, further increasing the need for highly-skilled workers.

"Our bootcamp programs, which include web development and cyber security training, will prepare UNF students to thrive in the intense tech industry," said David Yang, co-founder of Fullstack Academy.

"It's a perfect example of how universities and bootcamps can work together to make education and job training more accessible to more people," added co-founder Nimit Maru. "Partnering with the University of North Florida lets us help their students meet the growing regional demand for well-trained tech employees."

"Fullstack Academy has been a leader in the coding bootcamp community for years, and we're excited to bring their skills training to the university," said Edythe M. Abdullah, Dean of UNF's Division of Continuing Education. "It's an opportunity for us to close the skills gap employers face by providing specialized skills training from a proven bootcamp program. We're proud to help better prepare local workers to succeed in the highly-skilled job market of the future."

The coding bootcamp will start to accept applications later this month.

About Fullstack Academy

Fullstack Academy, a subsidiary of Zovio, opened in 2013, after co-founders David Yang and Nimit Maru opted to devote themselves full-time to building a technology school. Since then, they have expanded to Chicago, established the Grace Hopper Program - the first all-women web development bootcamp in the nation to offer deferred tuition, and now partner with universities and governments to provide similar programs. Fullstack Academy and Grace Hopper Program graduates have gone on to work at Google, Facebook, Amazon, various Fortune 100 firms, and countless start-ups. More details can be found at https://www.fullstackacademy.com or at https://www.gracehopper.com.

To learn more about the UNF Coding Bootcamp, powered by Fullstack Academy, interested applicants should complete this form. For press inquiries, contact Kelly Milam at press@fullstackacademy.com.

