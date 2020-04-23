Log in
Zovio : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call for April 29, 2020

04/23/2020 | 09:01pm EDT

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Zovio will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) / 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) the same day.

Call participants should dial (877) 395-6119 in the United States or (647) 689-5537 internationally and request the Zovio call. The access code for all callers is conference ID: 6497756.  

A live broadcast of the call will also be available on the company's website at http://ir.zovio.com.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy, TutorMe, and Learn@Forbes, leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

For Immediate Release
Contact: Alanna Vitucci
alanna.vitucci@zovio.com
858 668 2586 x11636

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zovio-schedules-first-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-for-april-29-2020-301046598.html

SOURCE Zovio


© PRNewswire 2020
