Zovio : to Hire 200 Enrollment Advisors as Unemployment Soars in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic

03/26/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As U.S. jobless claims reached unprecedented levels, education technology service provider Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) announced today it would hire more than 200 enrollment advisors in the next four months. The positions are in Chandler (Ariz.), Denver (Colo.) and San Diego (Calif.), with a starting annual salary of $42,000*.

Zovio is known for delivering innovative, personalized, and online solutions that help learners and clients achieve success. Our teams are experts in creating curriculum, leveraging technology, and engaging learners by partnering with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative and personalized online education solutions. These services meet an especially critical need during this time of social distancing and self-quarantine. These positions require one year of relevant experience, proficiency in Microsoft Office, and a minimum of 60 college credits.

In light of the current shelter-in-place requirements in Denver and California, candidate interviews will take place virtually. Upon being hired, new recruits will receive the necessary technology to train and work from home until social mobility restrictions are lifted. On an ongoing basis, these positions will offer a variety of work from home options. 

Zovio offers a wide array of traditional and non-traditional benefits, including:

  • 401(k) match and an employee stock purchase program
  • Full tuition waivers for Ashford University and student debt repayment
  • Paid time off and sick time plus vacation cash-out
  • 16 hours of paid time off to volunteer annually
  • Medical, prescription, dental, and vision coverage

About Zovio
Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy, TutorMe, and Learn@Forbes, leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

*$20/hour

Contact: Alanna Vitucci
alanna.vitucci@zovio.com
858 668 2586 x11636

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zovio-to-hire-200-enrollment-advisors-as-unemployment-soars-in-wake-of-coronavirus-pandemic-301030561.html

SOURCE Zovio


© PRNewswire 2020
