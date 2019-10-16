Log in
ZS LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Shareholders of its Investigation of Zscaler Inc

0
10/16/2019 | 01:42pm EDT

Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Zscaler Inc. ("Zscaler" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ZS) resulting from allegations that Zscaler may have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased Zscaler securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Zscaler Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On September 10, 2019, Zscaler disclosed that its larger deals were taking longer to close. Following this announcement, ten analysts cut their target prices for ZScaler stock.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell approximately $11.93 per share or 19% to close at $49.67 per share on September 11, 2019.

If you purchased Zscaler securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/zscalerinc-zs-shareholder-investigation-stock-fraud-176/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.


© Business Wire 2019
