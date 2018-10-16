Zscaler : Appoints Kavitha Mariappan as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience and Transformation

Former Databricks, Riverbed, and Split Executive Joins Zscaler to Lead Innovation and Growth

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced it has appointed Kavitha Mariappan to a newly created role as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience and Transformation. Mariappan will be responsible for leading global strategic initiatives that drive a customer-centric experience throughout the Zscaler organization. This includes innovation and high impact programs to help customers simplify their secure transformation to the cloud. Mariappan will report directly to Zscaler’s Chief Executive Officer, Jay Chaudhry.

Kavitha Mariappan - Senior Vice President of Customer Experience and Transformation (Photo: Business Wire)

“Zscaler is on a mission to enable enterprises to securely transform from the old world of IT to a cloud-enabled enterprise. We believe Kavitha’s track record in rapidly translating technology into customer-centric value, mobilizing global teams and operations, and transforming them into high growth businesses will be invaluable to our customers,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, chairman, and founder of Zscaler. “We’re thrilled to welcome Kavitha to the team and to leverage her expertise to help lead Zscaler’s next wave of innovation and growth.”

An experienced technology executive, Mariappan brings more than 20 years of experience in enterprise software and go-to-market leadership to Zscaler. She most recently served as CMO at Split Software where she built the company's go-to-market engine from the ground up and was instrumental in defining a new category for product decisions. Prior to Split, she was the Vice President of Marketing at Databricks where she was responsible for developing the company’s brand and go-to-market strategy from inception, executing a demand generation program that grew customer count from zero to 500 in under two years. Her earlier experience includes marketing, product management and engineering leadership roles at Maginatics (acquired by Dell EMC), Riverbed, and Cisco.

“The world’s leading enterprises are looking for solutions that address the increasing complexity of securing and protecting their most valuable assets in the cloud. Zscaler is a pioneer in secure digital transformation and has created a category-defining cloud security platform that helps enterprises navigate those challenges,” said Mariappan. “I’m thrilled to work with Zscaler’s world-class team to help further our innovation and market growth while partnering with our customers to help them scale their businesses through digital transformation, all with the peace of mind of a security strategy that continues to evolve with their business needs.”

