Zscaler : Appoints Kavitha Mariappan as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience and Transformation

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today
announced it has appointed Kavitha Mariappan to a newly created role as
Senior Vice President of Customer Experience and Transformation.
Mariappan will be responsible for leading global strategic initiatives
that drive a customer-centric experience throughout the Zscaler
organization. This includes innovation and high impact programs to help
customers simplify their secure transformation to the cloud. Mariappan
will report directly to Zscaler’s Chief Executive Officer, Jay Chaudhry.
“Zscaler is on a mission to enable enterprises to securely transform
from the old world of IT to a cloud-enabled enterprise. We believe
Kavitha’s track record in rapidly translating technology into
customer-centric value, mobilizing global teams and operations, and
transforming them into high growth businesses will be invaluable to our
customers,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, chairman, and founder of Zscaler.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Kavitha to the team and to leverage her
expertise to help lead Zscaler’s next wave of innovation and growth.”
An experienced technology executive, Mariappan brings more than 20 years
of experience in enterprise software and go-to-market leadership to
Zscaler. She most recently served as CMO at Split Software where she
built the company's go-to-market engine from the ground up and was
instrumental in defining a new category for product decisions. Prior to
Split, she was the Vice President of Marketing at Databricks where she
was responsible for developing the company’s brand and go-to-market
strategy from inception, executing a demand generation program that grew
customer count from zero to 500 in under two years. Her earlier
experience includes marketing, product management and engineering
leadership roles at Maginatics (acquired by Dell EMC), Riverbed, and
Cisco.
“The world’s leading enterprises are looking for solutions that address
the increasing complexity of securing and protecting their most valuable
assets in the cloud. Zscaler is a pioneer in secure digital
transformation and has created a category-defining cloud security
platform that helps enterprises navigate those challenges,” said
Mariappan. “I’m thrilled to work with Zscaler’s world-class team to help
further our innovation and market growth while partnering with our
customers to help them scale their businesses through digital
transformation, all with the peace of mind of a security strategy that
continues to evolve with their business needs.”
About Zscaler
Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) enables the world’s leading organizations to
securely transform their networks and applications for a mobile and
cloud-first world. Its flagship services, Zscaler Internet Access™ and
Zscaler Private Access™, create fast, secure connections between users
and applications, regardless of device, location, or network. Zscaler
services are 100% cloud delivered and offer the simplicity, enhanced
security, and improved user experience that traditional appliances or
hybrid solutions are unable to match. Used in more than 185 countries,
Zscaler operates a multi-tenant, distributed cloud security platform
that protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss.
