Zscaler : Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways for 9th Consecutive Year

0
11/14/2019 | 01:01pm EST

A Leader in Cloud Security Positioned Furthest in Completeness of Vision and Highest in Ability to Execute

Zscaler, Inc., the leader in cloud security, today announced it was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways for the ninth year in a row. The report, which evaluated 11 vendors based on their ability to execute and their completeness of vision, positioned Zscaler furthest in completeness of vision and highest in the ability to execute.

“Zscaler was built for the cloud, and we are dedicated to continued innovation so that our customers have a holistic way to securely navigate their cloud transformation,” said Jay Chaudhry, founder and CEO of Zscaler. “We believe our placement in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, positioned furthest for completeness of vision and highest for ability to execute, is strong validation of our cloud approach and further evidence that a unified security platform-as-a-service enables cloud-first transformation for modern organizations.”

The Zscaler™ platform is the world’s largest cloud security platform, processing more than 70 billion transactions and detecting approximately 100 million threats per day across 185 countries. Zscaler serves thousands of organizations in all major industries, including more than 400 of the Forbes Global 2000. Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA) is a cloud security service that transforms networks by delivering cloud-based internet and web security that scales to all users, regardless of location. Zscaler Private Access (ZPA) delivers on Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) by enabling secure access to applications without connecting users to the network or exposing applications to the internet. ZIA and ZPA are both FedRAMP Authorized.

Visit the Zscaler website for a complimentary copy of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways, Lawrence Orans, Peter Firstbrook, November 11, 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) enables the world’s leading organizations to securely transform their networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first world. Its flagship services, Zscaler Internet Access™ and Zscaler Private Access™, create fast, secure connections between users and applications, regardless of device, location, or network. Zscaler services are 100 percent cloud-delivered and offer the simplicity, enhanced security, and improved user experience that traditional appliances are unable to match. Used in more than 185 countries, Zscaler operates a multi-tenant distributed cloud security platform, protecting thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss. Learn more at zscaler.com or follow us on Twitter @zscaler.

Zscaler™, Zscaler Internet Access™, and Zscaler Private Access™, ZIA™ and ZPA™ are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 403 M
EBIT 2020 16,2 M
Net income 2020 -45,7 M
Finance 2020 448 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -133x
P/E ratio 2021 -138x
EV / Sales2020 13,1x
EV / Sales2021 10,2x
Capitalization 5 713 M
Chart ZSCALER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zscaler, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZSCALER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 61,15  $
Last Close Price 44,82  $
Spread / Highest target 98,6%
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jagtar Singh Chaudhry Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Remo E. Canessa Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Amitabh Sinha Director, CTO, EVP-Engineering & Cloud Operations
Patrick Foxhoven CIO & Vice President-Emerging Technologies
Nehal Raj Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZSCALER, INC.14.31%5 713
MICROSOFT CORPORATION45.03%1 123 799
ORACLE CORPORATION25.34%184 510
SAP AG40.48%160 397
ADOBE INC.29.75%142 096
INTUIT32.97%68 074
