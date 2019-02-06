Zscaler to Host Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Log in
02/06/2019 | 08:03am EST

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, will release second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, February 28. The company will host an investor conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Date:Thursday, February 28
Time:1:30 p.m. PT
Webcast:https://ir.zscaler.com/
Dial-in number:334-323-0522, or 855-719-5012

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Zscaler website at ir.zscaler.com.  Listeners may log on to the call under the “Events & Presentations” section and select “Q2 2019 Zscaler Earnings Conference Call” to participate. 

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 4:30 p.m. PT, February 28 through March 4, 2019 by dialing (888) 203-1112 or (719) 457-0820 and entering the passcode 7725301.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (Nasdaq: ZS) enables the world’s leading organizations to securely transform their networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first world. Its flagship services, Zscaler Internet Access™ and Zscaler Private Access™, create fast, secure connections between users and applications, regardless of device, location, or network. Zscaler services are 100% cloud delivered and offer the simplicity, enhanced security, and improved user experience that traditional appliances or hybrid solutions are unable to match. Used in more than 185 countries, Zscaler operates a multi-tenant, distributed cloud security platform that protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss. Learn more at zscaler.com or follow us on Twitter @zscaler.

Zscaler™, Zscaler Internet Access™, Zscaler Private Access™, ZIA™ and ZPA™ are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact:
Bill Choi, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
(669) 255-0767
ir@zscaler.com

Zscaler-Logo-TM-Blue-RGB-20Dec2016.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
