Zscaler : to Showcase How It Enables the Secure Enterprise Transformation Journey

09/22/2018 | 12:31am CEST

Integrations to be Demonstrated at Microsoft Envision and Microsoft Ignite Conferences, Along with Presentation by Zscaler CEO and National Oilwell Varco CISO

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that its latest technology integration with Microsoft Intune, which is empowering employees and optimizing operations, will be demonstrated at Microsoft Envision, September 24 to 26, 2018, and Microsoft Ignite, September 24 to 28, 2018, in Orlando, Florida.

Microsoft Envision is an invitation-only event taking place at the Hilton Orlando for visionary CXOs and decision-makers seeking new insights into technology trends. At this event, Jay Chaudhry, CEO of Zscaler, and John McLeod, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of National Oilwell Varco (NOV), will discuss how the shift of applications from the data center to the cloud is fueling a broader network and security transformation.

Microsoft Envision Breakout Session: A Journey to the Cloud with Office 365 and Azure: Simple, Scalable, and Secure

In this session, Jay Chaudhry and John McLeod will discuss why migration to SaaS, Azure, and Office 365 is challenging IT leaders to rethink legacy security and network architectures, particularly as users leave the network. They’ll explore how NOV’s security transformation led to its global network transformation, and present how, together, Microsoft and Zscaler allowed for the rapid and successful companywide deployment of Office 365 and migration of internal applications to Azure.

  • Featured Speakers: Jay Chaudhry, Zscaler CEO, Chairman and Founder, and John McLeod, CISO of NOV
  • When: Tuesday, September 25, 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. ET
  • Location: Hilton Orlando, Room: Florida 5-6
  • Session code: BREPAR06
  • For more information, visit here

Microsoft will feature its latest integration with Zscaler in demonstrations at Microsoft Ignite. The collaboration provides enterprise users with conditional, fast, and on-demand access to private applications without exposing internal networks. This integration between Zscaler Private Access (ZPA) and Microsoft Enterprise Mobility + Security (EMS) includes new capabilities with Microsoft Intune. Customers using the Zscaler App on Microsoft Intune-managed iOS devices to establish VPN connections will experience seamless deployment and configuration of the app. Additionally, the native integration of AAD authentication provides users a frictionless experience as they log into Microsoft Intune in their usual manner, while the Zscaler App identifies them in the background whenever they send traffic through the Zscaler cloud or access private applications. IT administrators can also provision the Zscaler App to specific AAD users or groups from within the Intune console. Demonstrations of the technology integration can be seen in the following breakout sessions.

Microsoft Ignite Breakout Session: Improve User Experience and Secure Access to Company Resources with Microsoft Intune

  • When: Tuesday, September 25, 10:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET
  • Location: Orange County Convention Center, Room: W340 – Sunburst Room
  • Session code: BRK3012
  • For more information, visit here

Microsoft Ignite Breakout Session: Enable Azure Active Directory Conditional Access to Secure User Access While Unlocking Productivity Across Microsoft 365

  • When: Wednesday, September 26, 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. ET
  • Location: Hyatt Regency Windermere X
  • Session code: BRK3241
  • For more information, visit here

About Zscaler

Zscaler enables the world’s leading organizations to securely transform their networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first world. Its flagship services, Zscaler Internet Access™ and Zscaler Private Access™, create fast, secure connections between users and applications, regardless of device, location, or network. Zscaler services are 100% cloud delivered and offer the simplicity, enhanced security, and improved user experience that traditional appliances or hybrid solutions are unable to match. Used in more than 185 countries, Zscaler operates a multi-tenant, distributed cloud security platform that protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss. Learn more at zscaler.com or follow us on Twitter @zscaler.

Zscaler, Zscaler Internet Access and Zscaler Private Access are trademarks or registered trademarks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States or other countries.


© Business Wire 2018
