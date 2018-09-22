Zscaler : to Showcase How It Enables the Secure Enterprise Transformation Journey

Zscaler,
Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced
that its latest technology integration with Microsoft Intune, which is
empowering employees and optimizing operations, will be demonstrated at
Microsoft Envision, September 24 to 26, 2018, and Microsoft Ignite,
September 24 to 28, 2018, in Orlando, Florida.
Microsoft Envision is an invitation-only event taking place at the
Hilton Orlando for visionary CXOs and decision-makers seeking new
insights into technology trends. At this event, Jay Chaudhry, CEO of
Zscaler, and John McLeod, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of
National Oilwell Varco (NOV), will discuss how the shift of applications
from the data center to the cloud is fueling a broader network and
security transformation.
Microsoft Envision Breakout Session: A Journey to the Cloud with
Office 365 and Azure: Simple, Scalable, and Secure
In this session, Jay Chaudhry and John McLeod will discuss why migration
to SaaS, Azure, and Office 365 is challenging IT leaders to rethink
legacy security and network architectures, particularly as users leave
the network. They’ll explore how NOV’s security transformation led to
its global network transformation, and present how, together, Microsoft
and Zscaler allowed for the rapid and successful companywide deployment
of Office 365 and migration of internal applications to Azure.
-
Featured Speakers: Jay Chaudhry, Zscaler CEO, Chairman and
Founder, and John McLeod, CISO of NOV
-
When: Tuesday, September 25, 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. ET
-
Location: Hilton Orlando, Room: Florida 5-6
-
Session code: BREPAR06
-
For more information, visit here
Microsoft will feature its latest integration with Zscaler in
demonstrations at Microsoft Ignite. The collaboration provides
enterprise users with conditional, fast, and on-demand access to private
applications without exposing internal networks. This integration
between Zscaler Private Access™ (ZPA) and Microsoft
Enterprise Mobility + Security (EMS) includes new capabilities with
Microsoft Intune. Customers using the Zscaler™ App on
Microsoft Intune-managed iOS devices to establish VPN connections will
experience seamless deployment and configuration of the app.
Additionally, the native integration of AAD authentication provides
users a frictionless experience as they log into Microsoft Intune in
their usual manner, while the Zscaler™ App identifies them in
the background whenever they send traffic through the Zscaler™
cloud or access private applications. IT administrators can also
provision the Zscaler™ App to specific AAD users or groups
from within the Intune console. Demonstrations of the technology
integration can be seen in the following breakout sessions.
Microsoft Ignite Breakout Session: Improve User Experience and Secure
Access to Company Resources with Microsoft Intune
-
When: Tuesday, September 25, 10:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET
-
Location: Orange County Convention Center, Room: W340 – Sunburst Room
-
Session code: BRK3012
-
For more information, visit here
Microsoft Ignite Breakout Session: Enable Azure Active Directory
Conditional Access to Secure User Access While Unlocking Productivity
Across Microsoft 365
-
When: Wednesday, September 26, 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. ET
-
Location: Hyatt Regency Windermere X
-
Session code: BRK3241
-
For more information, visit here
