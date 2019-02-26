ZTE : Wins the 2018 Global 5G Infrastructure Technology Leadership Award

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise, and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today was presented the 2018 Global 5G Infrastructure Technology Leadership Award at Mobile World Congress 2019 by Frost & Sullivan for being a leading provider of 4G, Pre5G, and 5G infrastructure systems, equipment, and devices.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Leadership Award to companies that demonstrate leadership in developing and leveraging new technologies that offer significant customer value.

ZTE established its leadership in 5G by investing heavily in 5G standardization and product R&D, and subsequently deriving profound insights into 5G technologies. Working in 5G deployment for years, ZTE has launched a series of commercially oriented all-band 5G AAU, 5G transport, 5G core network, 5G devices, and other end-to-end 5G solutions to prepare for large-scale 5G commercialization.

ZTE's full series of 5G base stations can be deployed in various 5G scenarios, helping operators build wide-coverage, high-capacity, rapid-deployment, and cost-effective 5G networks.

In terms of architecture, ZTE's flexible solutions are capable of satisfying operators' requirements at different stages of 5G deployment, from SA (stand-alone) mode to NSA (non-stand-alone) mode.

In December 2018, in association with Qualcomm and China Mobile, ZTE completed the world's first 3GPP R15-compliant SA 5G data connection at 2.6GHz by means of commercial 5G base stations and 5G devices.

In the core network field, ZTE's Convergent Common Core solution, based on 3GPP R16 SBA+, adopts the advanced technologies of CUPS, distributed resource pool, and network slicing to help operators quickly build an agile, efficient, and converged core network, fully addressing diversified requirements of 2G/3G/4G/5G/fixed networks and vertical industries.

In the transport field, ZTE's 5G Flexhaul solution covers all scenarios ranging from front-haul to back-haul, leading in latency, high-precision clock synchronization, and network slicing. At present, the full series of ZTE's end-to-end transport products are ready for commercialization.

So far, ZTE has declared over 1000 families of 3GPP 5G Standard Essential Patents (SEP) to the European Telecommunications Standardization Institute (ETSI). In addition, the company initiated and played a leading role in fostering Non Orthogonal Multiple Access (NOMA) by guiding the core project research needed to establish the NOMA standard.

"ZTE clearly understands the 5G requirements of mobile operators and is poised to lead next-generation network enhancements," said Vikrant Gandhi, industry director at Frost & Sullivan. "ZTE's complete product portfolio for 5G, commitment to sustained innovation, and track record of successful commercialization of new technologies present a strong case to establish it as a vendor of choice in future 5G infrastructure deployments."

"ZTE has been constantly committed to technological innovation. Leveraging the rich experience acquired through practice, ZTE has great advantages in massive MIMO commercialization, end-to-end commercial verification, and independent networking SA deployment," said Bai Yanmin, vice president, general manager of TDD & 5G products at ZTE. "ZTE is fully prepared for the large-scale deployment of 5G commercial networks, and is confident about promoting the maturity of the 5G industry in collaboration with operators and partners."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in regional and global markets that demonstrate outstanding achievements and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer services, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure their performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and secondary research to identify the best practices in the industry.

About ZTE

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies and public sector customers. As part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE's products and services are sold to over 500 operators in more than 160 countries. ZTE commits 10 per cent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations. ZTE is committed to corporate social responsibility and is a member of the UN Global Compact. For more information, please visit www.zte.com.cn.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Media Contacts:

Margaret Ma

ZTE Corporation

Tel: +86 755 26775189

Email: ma.gaili@zte.com.cn

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zte-wins-the-2018-global-5g-infrastructure-technology-leadership-award-300802842.html View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZTE Corporation