MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon pulls out of major Barcelona telecoms conference over coronavirus

02/10/2020 | 09:30am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves

Amazon.com Inc has pulled out of this month's Mobile World Congress because of the coronavirus outbreak, in another blow to one of the telecom industry's biggest gatherings which attracts over 100,000 visitors to Barcelona.

"Due to the outbreak and continued concerns about the novel coronavirus, Amazon will withdraw from exhibiting and participating in Mobile World Congress 2020," the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Amazon had planned a significant presence through its cloud computing arm AWS, which was due to host a full-day conference track on the first day of the event.

The online retailer is the fourth company to pull out of the annual gathering this week, following South Korea's LG Electronics, Swedish equipment maker Ericsson and U.S. chipmaker Nvidia.

The Feb. 24-27 event will go ahead as planned, the GSMA telecoms industry association, which runs the Congress, confirmed in a statement on Sunday before Amazon said it was pulling out, adding that they would tighten health precautions to guard against the coronavirus outbreak.

No visitors will be allowed to attend from China's Hubei province, where the coronavirus outbreak started, while visitors from China must prove they have been outside the country for two weeks prior to the event, GSMA said.

Some 5,000-6,000 visitors typically come from China to the world's premier telecoms industry gathering, where companies spend millions on stands and hospitality to fill their order books for the year ahead.

Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE have said they will attend, ordering China-based staff to self-isolate ahead of the event to ensure they are free of the illness, and drafting in European staff to cover for those stranded.

China raised the death toll from the outbreak to 811 on Sunday, passing the number killed globally by the SARS epidemic, while total confirmed cases of the illness reached 37,198.

The virus has spread to at least 27 countries and territories, according to a Reuters count based on official reports, infecting more than 330 people outside China. Two deaths have been reported outside mainland China - both of Chinese nationals.

More then two dozen large trade fairs and industry conferences in China and overseas have been postponed or hit by travel curbs and concerns about the spread of the virus, potentially disrupting billions of dollars worth of deals.

(Refiles to clarify Amazon quote)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine in Berlin and Jessica Jones in Madrid; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
AMAZON.COM 1.42% 2079.28 Delayed Quote.12.52%
ERICSSON AB -0.10% 83.62 Delayed Quote.2.62%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. End-of-day quote.
NVIDIA CORPORATION -1.04% 251.59 Delayed Quote.6.92%
ZTE CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 92 493 M
EBIT 2019 7 129 M
Net income 2019 4 936 M
Finance 2019 1 703 M
Yield 2019 0,93%
P/E ratio 2019 33,1x
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,86x
EV / Sales2020 1,60x
Capitalization 174 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 34,41  CNY
Last Close Price 38,93  CNY
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target -11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION24 226
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.,0.02%200 404
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.5.64%57 245
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.11.37%30 852
ERICSSON AB2.62%26 328
NOKIA OYJ20.05%22 026
