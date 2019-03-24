Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China refuses to concede on U.S. demands to ease curbs on tech firms - FT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/24/2019 | 07:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Aides set up platforms before a group photo with members of U.S. and Chinese trade negotiation delegations at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing

(Reuters) - Ahead of fresh high-level trade talks this week, China is not conceding to U.S. demands to ease curbs on technology companies, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing three people briefed on the discussions.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are scheduled to travel to Beijing for talks starting on March 28, the White House said on Saturday.

The FT report said Beijing had yet to offer "meaningful concessions" to U.S. requests for China to stop discriminating against foreign cloud computing providers, to reduce limits on overseas data transfers and to relax a requirement for companies to store data locally.

China made an initial offer on digital trade that the United States judged as insufficient, the report said, citing a source.

China then retracted the offer after the United States demanded stronger pledges, the report said, without giving further details.

The White House and China's Commerce Ministry did not respond to requests from Reuters for comment on Sunday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the talks aimed at resolving the trade dispute were progressing and a final agreement seemed probable.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Neil Fullick)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -2.30% 1207.65 Delayed Quote.15.57%
APPLE -2.07% 191.05 Delayed Quote.21.12%
FACEBOOK -1.05% 164.34 Delayed Quote.25.36%
TWITTER 1.26% 33.02 Delayed Quote.14.89%
ZTE CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
07:05aChina refuses to concede on U.S. demands to ease curbs on tech firms - FT
RE
03/23ZTE : U Mobile taps ZTE to conduct 5G trials in Malaysia
AQ
03/22ZTE : U Mobile and ZTE ink 5G MoU
AQ
03/22ZTE : Announces 2,080 PCT Patent Applications Filed in 2018
PU
03/21ZTE : U Mobile taps ZTE to conduct 5G trials in Malaysia
AQ
03/21ZTE's vDC Network Solution and AI CDN Solution Win 'CCBN 2019 Innovation Awar..
AQ
03/21ZTE : and China Mobile Complete 'IP+Optical' Pilot Projects in Five Chinese Citi..
AQ
03/20ZTE : and China Mobile Complete “IP+Optical” Pilot Projects in Five ..
PU
03/20ZTE : and U Mobile Sign MOU to Conduct 5G Live Tests as Part of Wider Joint Prog..
PU
03/20ZTE : Announcement on Resolutions of the First Extraordinary General Meeting of ..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 89 323 M
EBIT 2018 2 402 M
Net income 2018 -6 109 M
Finance 2018 10 008 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 27,56
EV / Sales 2018 1,13x
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
Capitalization 111 B
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 21,8  CNY
Spread / Average Target -23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zixue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION16 501
CISCO SYSTEMS21.72%232 163
QUALCOMM-0.16%68 770
NOKIA OYJ4.10%33 346
ERICSSON AB11.45%31 265
ARISTA NETWORKS42.46%22 731
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.