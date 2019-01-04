Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION (000063)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chinese phone maker Huawei punishes employees for iPhone tweet blunder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 06:18am CET

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's Huawei Technologies has punished two employees for New Year greetings sent on the smartphone maker's official Twitter account using an iPhone, an internal memo showed.

Huawei, whose P-series handsets compete with Apple iPhone, on New Year's Day wished followers a "Happy #2019" in a tweet marked sent "via Twitter for iPhone".

The tweet was quickly removed but screenshots of the blunder spread across social media.

"The traitor has revealed himself," quipped one user on microblog Weibo, in a comment 'liked' over 600 times.

(Click h
ere for an interactive graphic of Apple vs Huawei https://tmsnrt.rs/2GPPIRI

In an internal Huawei memo dated Jan. 3 seen by Reuters, corporate senior vice-president and director of the board Chen Lifang said, "the incident caused damage to the Huawei brand".

The mistake occurred when outsourced social media handler Sapient experienced "VPN problems" with a desktop computer so used an iPhone with a roaming SIM card in order to send the message on time at midnight, Huawei said in the memo.

Twitter, like several foreign services such as those from Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc, is blocked in China, where the Internet is heavily censored. To gain access, users need a virtual private network (VPN) connection.

Huawei, which overtook Apple as the world's second-largest smartphone vendor by volume in January-September, declined to comment on internal issues when contacted by Reuters.

Sapient did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent via the contact form on its website. Calls to its Beijing office went unanswered.

Huawei in the memo said the blunder showed procedural incompliance and management oversight. It said it had demoted two employees responsible by one rank and reduced their monthly salaries by 5,000 yuan ($728.27).

The pay rank of one of the employees - Huawei's digital marketing director - will also be frozen for 12 months, it said.

It is not the first time use of the Apple product has given cause for embarrassment.

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of nationalistic tabloid Global Times, was mocked online last year after he used his iPhone when expressing support for Huawei and domestic peer ZTE Corp. He later said his actions were not hypocritical as foreign brands should not be discriminated against.

(Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Sijia Jiang
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -2.77% 1025.47 Delayed Quote.0.93%
APPLE -9.96% 142.19 Delayed Quote.0.11%
FACEBOOK -2.90% 131.74 Delayed Quote.3.50%
TWITTER -2.85% 27.99 Delayed Quote.0.24%
ZTE CORPORATION --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
06:18aChinese phone maker Huawei punishes employees for iPhone tweet blunder
RE
01:36aZTE : Huawei, ZTE pass core tests of network safety
AQ
01/03ZTE : Verdicts Against Huawei and ZTE Enforced in Germany
AQ
01/02ZTE : Trump 'considering' formal US ban on Huawei and ZTE
AQ
01/02ZTE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
01/01ZTE : Announcement Resolution of the Forty-third Meeting of the Seventh Session ..
PU
2018ZTE : Verdicts Against Huawei and ZTE Enforced in Germany
AQ
2018ZTE : Trump considers barring ZTE and Huawei purchases for US carriers
AQ
2018REPORT : Huawei, ZTE May Be Squeezed Out of US Market
AQ
2018ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Retreats While Other Asian Markets Eke Out Cautious Gain..
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 88 310 M
EBIT 2018 2 371 M
Net income 2018 -6 439 M
Finance 2018 12 873 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,15
EV / Sales 2018 0,72x
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
Capitalization 76 822 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 22,0  CNY
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zixue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION11 170
CISCO SYSTEMS-0.88%193 102
QUALCOMM0.86%69 578
NOKIA OYJ-0.48%32 071
ERICSSON-1.00%28 542
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS-3.72%18 770
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.