Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Huawei founder says Huawei CFO arrest was politically motivated: BBC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 06:31pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Huawei CEO and founder Ren Zhengfei walks inside Huawei's headquarters in Shenzhen

(Reuters) - Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei said on Monday that the arrest of his daughter, Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, was politically motivated.

"Firstly, I object to what the U.S. has done. This kind of politically motivated act is not acceptable," Ren told the BBC in an interview.

Canada arrested Meng on Dec. 1 at the request of the United States. Meng was charged with bank and wire fraud to violate American sanctions against Iran.

Huawei, along with another Chinese network equipment company, ZTE Corp, has been accused by the United States of working at the behest of the Chinese government. The United States has said their equipment could be used to spy on Americans. Huawei has repeatedly denied the claims.

Commenting on the spying concerns, the Huawei founder reiterated that the company will "never undertake" any spying activities.

Huawei, the world's biggest producer of telecoms equipment, faces intense scrutiny in the West over its relationship with the Chinese government and allegations of enabling state espionage, with the United States calling for its allies not to use its technology.

Ren said the company could downsize to weather such attempts by the United States.

"The world cannot leave us because we are more advanced. Even if they (U.S.) persuade more countries not to use us temporarily, we can always scale things down a bit", he added.

In comments on a potential ban in the UK, Ren said it would not make the company withdraw its UK investments, adding that it will shift its investments to the UK from the United States if U.S. actions against Huawei continue.

"We will invest even more in the UK. Because if the U.S. doesn't trust us, then we will shift our investment from the U.S. to the UK on an even bigger scale," Ken told the BBC.

Reuters reported earlier on Monday that British security officials do not support a full ban of Huawei from national telecoms networks despite U.S. allegations against the Chinese firm.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
06:31pHUAWEI FOUNDER SAYS HUAWEI CFO ARRES : Bbc
RE
06:23pBritain does not support total Huawei network ban - sources
RE
07:31aBRITAIN DOES NOT SUPPORT TOTAL HUAWE : sources
RE
07:08aZTE : Britain's 5G network security review ongoing - May's spokesman
RE
02/15Telecoms industry calls for Europe-wide network testing regime
RE
02/14ZTE : Jefferies lifts ZTE Corp to HK$20.72
AQ
02/12MWC 2019 : what to expect from the biggest mobile show of the year
AQ
02/08ZTE : Trump likely to sign executive order banning Chinese telecom equipment nex..
AQ
02/08ZTE : Goldman trims ZTE Corporation to HK$14
AQ
02/08ZTE : Italian Government Divided Over Huawei, Amid US Pressure
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 89 303 M
EBIT 2018 2 402 M
Net income 2018 -6 096 M
Finance 2018 12 871 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,51
EV / Sales 2018 0,87x
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
Capitalization 90 799 M
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 22,3  CNY
Spread / Average Target -3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zixue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION13 422
CISCO SYSTEMS14.08%222 235
QUALCOMM-8.66%62 912
NOKIA OYJ10.70%35 442
ERICSSON AB11.24%31 112
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS20.51%22 665
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.