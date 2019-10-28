Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Trump says U.S. will cooperate with 'like-minded' nations on 5G networks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 11:42am EDT
President Donald Trump makes a statement following reports that U.S. forces attacked Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in a letter Monday the United States plans to cooperate with "like-minded nations" to promote security in next-generation 5G networks.

In a letter to delegates at the 2019 World Radiocommunication Conference in Egypt, Trump said the United States intended "to deploy 5G services rapidly" and was "in opposition to those who would use 5G as a tool to expand control of their own citizens and to sow discord among nations."

The United States has been pressing nations not to grant China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd access to future 5G networks and alleged Huawei’s equipment could be used by Beijing for spying, which the Chinese company has repeatedly denied.

Trump has held numerous calls with foreign leaders, including British Prime Minister Johnson in August, to urge them not to let Huawei use 5G networks.

Last month, Norway said it did not plan to block Huawei from building the country’s 5G telecoms network. The Sunday Times reported that Johnson is preparing to grant Huawei access to the “non-contentious” parts of the 5G network, and Reuters reported this month that a new German security rule book would not exclude Huawei.

In May, Trump signed a long-awaited executive order declaring a national emergency and barring U.S. companies from using telecommunications equipment made by companies posing a national security risk. The order directed the Commerce Department, working with other government agencies, to draw up an enforcement plan by mid-October. The Commerce Department has yet to publish a plan.

The U.S. government blacklisted Huawei in May, saying the Chinese company was involved in activities contrary to U.S. national security.

Congress has been considering legislation to authorize up to $1 billion for small and rural wireless providers to replace network equipment from companies, including Huawei and ZTE Corp, that lawmakers say pose a national security risk.

About a dozen rural U.S. telecom carriers that depend on inexpensive Huawei and ZTE switches and equipment were in discussions with Ericsson and Nokia to replace their Chinese equipment, Reuters reported in June.

In April 2018, the Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously to advance new rules to bar the use of funds from a government program to purchase equipment or services from companies, including Huawei, that pose a security threat to U.S. communications networks. A person briefed on the matter said the FCC could vote on the final rules as early as November.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Alison Williams and Steve Orlofsky)

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ERICSSON AB -0.64% 86.52 Delayed Quote.11.78%
NOKIA OYJ -5.09% 3.2825 Delayed Quote.-31.32%
ZTE CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
11:42aTrump says U.S. will cooperate with 'like-minded' nations on 5G networks
RE
11:42aTrump says U.S. will cooperate with 'like-minded' nations on 5G networks
RE
08:09aChina's ZTE quadruples third-quarter profit after rebounding from U.S. sancti..
RE
07:57aZTE : ● 2019 third quarterly report
PU
07:12aZTE : 9-month profit grows 156.9% to RMB 4.13 billion
PU
06:22aZTE : Preliminary Announcement of 2019 Annual Results
PU
06:17aZTE : 2019 third quarterly report
PU
06:02aZTE : Announcement Resolutions of the Tenth Meeting of the Eighth Session of the..
PU
10/24Italy gives initial OK to powers to protect 5G, stock exchange
RE
10/23ZTE : demonstrates the first 5G slicing store in Europe
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 94 004 M
EBIT 2019 6 875 M
Net income 2019 4 651 M
Finance 2019 836 M
Yield 2019 1,14%
P/E ratio 2019 29,8x
P/E ratio 2020 24,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,38x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
Capitalization 130 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 33,68  CNY
Last Close Price 33,64  CNY
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION18 274
CISCO SYSTEMS8.24%196 956
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.37.01%44 579
ERICSSON AB11.78%29 824
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.42.05%27 190
NOKIA OYJ-31.32%22 486
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group