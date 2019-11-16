Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. to extend license for its companies to continue business with Huawei: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/16/2019 | 12:26am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen

The Trump administration is set to issue a two-week extension of a license allowing U.S. companies to continue doing business with China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, two sources familiar with the deliberations said.

The extension of around two weeks is far shorter than the prior 90-day extension and a longer extension is in the works but has not yet been finalized due to regulatory hurdles, said one source who was briefed on the matter.

After adding Huawei to an economic blacklist in May citing national security concerns, the U.S. Commerce Department has allowed it to purchase some American-made goods in a move aimed at minimizing disruption for its customers, many of which operate networks in rural America.

The extension will be announced on Monday, when the earlier reprieve is set to expire, the sources said, declining to be identified as the extension has not been publicly announced.

A spokesman for Huawei, the world's biggest maker of telecom network equipment, said the company does not comment on rumors and speculation. The Commerce Department declined to comment.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Fox Business Network on Friday that some rural carriers need the temporary licenses and are dependent on Huawei for 3G and 4G networks.

"There are enough problems with telephone service in the rural communities - we don’t want to knock them out. So, one of the main purposes of the temporary general licenses is to let those rural guys continue to operate," Ross said.

The development comes amid discussions between the United States and China aimed at coming to an initial agreement to resolve a trade war that has lasted for over a year.

In blacklisting Huawei, the U.S. government said it had a "reasonable basis to conclude that Huawei is engaged in activities that are contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy interests". Huawei has repeatedly denied the accusations.

Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday Huawei and ZTE Corp "cannot be trusted," as he backed a proposal to bar U.S. rural wireless carriers from tapping an $8.5 billion government fund to purchase equipment or services from them.

In May, President Donald Trump also signed an executive order declaring a national emergency and barring U.S. companies from using telecommunications equipment made by companies posing a national security risk. The Commerce Department was due to draw up an enforcement plan by mid-October but has yet to publish one.

The Commerce Department is also considering whether to grant individual licenses for U.S. firms to sell components to Huawei after receiving more than 200 requests.

By David Shepardson and Steve Holland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
12:26aU.S. TO EXTEND LICENSE FOR ITS COMPA : sources
RE
11/15U.S. to extend licence for its companies to continue business with Huawei - s..
RE
11/14ZTE : Huawei, ZTE 'cannot be trusted' and pose security threat - U.S. attorney g..
RE
11/14ZTE : US Attorney General Calls Huawei, ZTE Security Threats in FCC Letter --Reu..
DJ
11/14ZTE : Huawei, ZTE 'cannot be trusted' and pose security threat - U.S. attorney g..
RE
11/14HUAWEI, ZTE 'CANNOT BE TRUSTED' AND : U.S. attorney general
RE
11/13ZTE : and China Mobile win 2019 GLOTEL Awards for He-Fetion project
AQ
11/12ZTE, China Telecom and China Unicom take the lead in completing 5G co-build c..
AQ
11/12Huawei to give staff $286 million bonus for helping it ride out U.S. curbs
RE
11/09ZTE : Failed Abuja CCTV project
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 91 425 M
EBIT 2019 6 862 M
Net income 2019 4 842 M
Finance 2019 1 721 M
Yield 2019 1,23%
P/E ratio 2019 26,4x
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,33x
EV / Sales2020 1,15x
Capitalization 123 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 33,16  CNY
Last Close Price 31,34  CNY
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION18 332
CISCO SYSTEMS3.65%190 590
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.37.96%45 223
ERICSSON AB10.65%29 405
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.40.89%27 712
NOKIA OYJ-39.68%18 767
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group