Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION (000063)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ZTE : Announcement Resolutions of the Thirty-ninth Meeting of the Seventh Session of the Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 01:53pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZTE CORPORATION 中興通訊股份有限公司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 763)

Announcement Resolutions of the Thirty-ninth Meeting of the

Seventh Session of the Board of Directors

The Company and all the members of the Board of Directors confirm that all the information contained in this announcement of resolutions of the Board of Directors is true, accurate and complete and that there is no false or misleading statement in this announcement or material omission therefrom.

ZTE Corporation (the "Company") issued the "Notice of the Thirty-ninth Meeting of the Seventh Session of the Board of Directors of the Company" to all the Directors of the Company by electronic mail and telephone on 11 October 2018. The Thirty-ninth Meeting of the Seventh Session of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Meeting") was convened by way of voting via telecommunication means on 15 October 2018. The Meeting was presided over by Mr. Li Zixue, the Chairman. 9 Directors were required to vote at the Meeting and duly voted at the Meeting. Members of the Supervisory Committee of the Company and certain personnel concerned also attended the Meeting. The Meeting was convened and held in accordance with the relevant laws, administrative regulations, departmental rules and the Articles of Association of ZTE Corporation, and was legal and valid.

The "Resolution on the provision of contract performance guarantee for P.T. ZTE Indoneisa, a subsidiary" was considered and approved at the Meeting, the details of which are as follows:

1. It is agreed that the Company shall provide joint-liability guarantee in respect of the performance obligations of P.T. ZTE Indonesia ("ZTE Indonesia") under the Equipment Purchase Contract and the Technical Support Contract for an amount of USD40 million, with a term commencing on the date of issuance of a letter of guarantee by the parent company and ending on the date on which the obligations of assurance under the guarantee of the parent company are discharged in full.

2. It is agreed that the Company shall apply to the relevant bank for the issuance of a bank letter of guarantee to provide guarantee with an amount of IDR300 billion in respect of the performance obligations of ZTE Indonesia under the Equipment Purchase Contract and the Technical Support Contract, effective from the date of issuance of the bank letter of guarantee for a period of 3 years and 6 months or untilthe date on which the performance obligations of ZTE Indonesia under the Equipment Purchase Contract and the Technical Support Contract are completed in full, whichever is later.

3. It is agreed that the Legal Representative of the Company or his duly appointed attorney be authorized to sign pertinent legal contracts and documents.

Voting result: For: 9; against: 0; abstain: 0.

For details, please refer to the "Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement on Third-party Guarantee" published on the same date as this announcement.

By Order of the Board

Li Zixue Chairman

Shenzhen, the PRC

15 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises three executive directors, Li Zixue, Xu Ziyang, Gu Junying; three non-executive directors, Li Buqing, Zhu Weimin, Fang Rong; and three independent non-executive directors, Cai Manli, Yuming Bao, Gordon Ng.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 11:52:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
01:53pZTE : Announcement Resolutions of the Thirty-ninth Meeting of the Seventh Sessio..
PU
01:53pZTE : Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement on Third-party Guarantee
PU
05:38aZTE : Defines Its Role of a 5G Infrastructure Expert in Broadband
PU
02:35aZTE : China’s nuke firms vow self-reliance
AQ
10/13ZTE : Autumn Electronics Fair & electronicAsia Open in Hong Kong
AQ
10/11ZTE : Notice of board meeting
PU
10/11ZTE : pushes rapid commercial 5G use bolstered by its 5G Common Core Solution
AQ
10/11ZTE : Wins Six Awards at the SDN NFV World Congress
PU
10/11ZTE : Pushes Rapid Commercial 5G Use Bolstered by its 5G Common Core Solution
PU
10/10ZTE : KPN tests 5G application in agriculture with ZTE
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/31Last Push For Trilateral NAFTA (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/31WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Last Push For Trilateral NAFTA 
08/31China's ZTE reports $1.1B loss 
08/23Trade War Escalates With Tariffs (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/23WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Trade War Escalates With New Tariffs 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 99 051 M
EBIT 2018 4 509 M
Net income 2018 -4 988 M
Finance 2018 13 759 M
Yield 2018 0,43%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,57
EV / Sales 2018 0,48x
EV / Sales 2019 0,40x
Capitalization 61 607 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 22,3  CNY
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zixue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION8 866
CISCO SYSTEMS19.35%201 687
QUALCOMM0.42%94 449
NOKIA OYJ15.56%29 312
ERICSSON37.16%27 456
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS33.10%19 138
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.