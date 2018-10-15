ZTE : Announcement Resolutions of the Thirty-ninth Meeting of the Seventh Session of the Board of Directors

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Announcement Resolutions of the Thirty-ninth Meeting of the

Seventh Session of the Board of Directors

ZTE Corporation (the "Company") issued the "Notice of the Thirty-ninth Meeting of the Seventh Session of the Board of Directors of the Company" to all the Directors of the Company by electronic mail and telephone on 11 October 2018. The Thirty-ninth Meeting of the Seventh Session of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Meeting") was convened by way of voting via telecommunication means on 15 October 2018. The Meeting was presided over by Mr. Li Zixue, the Chairman. 9 Directors were required to vote at the Meeting and duly voted at the Meeting. Members of the Supervisory Committee of the Company and certain personnel concerned also attended the Meeting. The Meeting was convened and held in accordance with the relevant laws, administrative regulations, departmental rules and the Articles of Association of ZTE Corporation, and was legal and valid.

The "Resolution on the provision of contract performance guarantee for P.T. ZTE Indoneisa, a subsidiary" was considered and approved at the Meeting, the details of which are as follows:

1. It is agreed that the Company shall provide joint-liability guarantee in respect of the performance obligations of P.T. ZTE Indonesia ("ZTE Indonesia") under the Equipment Purchase Contract and the Technical Support Contract for an amount of USD40 million, with a term commencing on the date of issuance of a letter of guarantee by the parent company and ending on the date on which the obligations of assurance under the guarantee of the parent company are discharged in full.

2. It is agreed that the Company shall apply to the relevant bank for the issuance of a bank letter of guarantee to provide guarantee with an amount of IDR300 billion in respect of the performance obligations of ZTE Indonesia under the Equipment Purchase Contract and the Technical Support Contract, effective from the date of issuance of the bank letter of guarantee for a period of 3 years and 6 months or untilthe date on which the performance obligations of ZTE Indonesia under the Equipment Purchase Contract and the Technical Support Contract are completed in full, whichever is later.

3. It is agreed that the Legal Representative of the Company or his duly appointed attorney be authorized to sign pertinent legal contracts and documents.

Voting result: For: 9; against: 0; abstain: 0.

For details, please refer to the "Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement on Third-party Guarantee" published on the same date as this announcement.

Li Zixue Chairman

15 October 2018

