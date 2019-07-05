ZTE : Axon 10 Pro 5G, the First 5G Smartphone has been sold in Nordic Countries

July 5, 2019, Helsinki, Finland - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile Internet, partner of Elisa, a pioneer in telecommunications and digital services, officially sold the first 5G smartphone ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G in Finland. The phone was handed over to the consumer by Veli-Matti Mattila, CEO of Elisa Corporation, on July 3, 2019 in the Elisa Kulma flagship store in Helsinki, which verifies Finland has officially entered the era of 5G and ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G as the first commercial 5G smartphone in Nordic countries, enabling consumers to gain the ultimate and ultra-fast 5G experiences and services.

Xu Feng, SVP of ZTE Corporation and President of Mobile Device Division, said: 'ZTE is in close cooperation with leading carriers such as Elisa in accelerating the commercial use of 5G devices. After the announcement in Europe, the Middle East and China, the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G comes to be the first commercial 5G smartphone in the Nordic countries, as well as in the Middle East. ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G will satisfy consumers' expectations for ultra-fast 5G connections, as well as their diversified needs in daily life and work with its cutting-edge technologies. ZTE is committed to exploring and satisfying the emerging demands of carriers and consumers in the upcoming 5G era with our end-to-end solutions. We're expecting for more consumers to experience the 5G services with this flagship smartphone.'

5G will ensure highly increased data transfer capacity, much faster data transfer speed and lower latency, which means more incredible application scenarios for consumers, leading to a smarter life and more efficient work, including AR, VR, cloud-based gaming, 4K video, 5G+8K extremely clear live streaming, autonomous driving in the future and more application scenarios. In addition to the prominent 5G smartphone, ZTE also provides a series of diversified 5G terminal devices, such as 5G Indoor Router, 5G Outdoor Router, 5G Mobile Wi-Fi Router, 5G Ethernet Box and 5G Module, as well as 5G modules adapted for industrial use cases, boosting the digital transformation of the diverse industries.