ZTE : CLARIFICATION OF NEWS ARTICLES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZTE CORPORATION

中興通訊股份有限公司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 763)

CLARIFICATION OF NEWS ARTICLES

The board of directors (the "Board") of ZTE Corporation (the "Company") has noted recent news articles regarding the investigations over bribery allegations against the Company in respect of matters which had previously been reported in public. The Company would like to clarify that it has not received notices from the relevant government departments of the United States in this regard. The Company will proactively communicate with the relevant government departments of the United States, and will make announcements as and when required.

The Company is fully committed to meeting its legal and compliance obligations. The top priority of the Company's leadership team is making the Company a trusted and reliable business partner in the global marketplace.

Currently, the production and operating activities of the Company are carried on as normal. The Company wishes to remind investors that only information published by the Company on its website and the websites of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange should be relied upon. Investors are urged to base their investments on rational considerations and beware of risks.

By Order of the Board

Li Zixue

Chairman

Shenzhen, the PRC

16 March 2020