ZTE Corporation    000063

ZTE CORPORATION (000063)
ZTE : China calls proposed U.S. legislation against Huawei, ZTE 'hysteria'

01/17/2019 | 02:35am EST

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that proposed U.S. legislation targeting Huawei, ZTE and other Chinese telecommunications equipment companies was due to "hysteria", and urged U.S. lawmakers to stop the bills.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a regular news briefing in Beijing.

On Wednesday, a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers introduced bills that would ban the sale of U.S. chips or other components to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL], ZTE Corp or other Chinese firms that violate U.S. sanctions or export control laws.

The bills specifically cite ZTE and Huawei, both of which are viewed with suspicion in the United States because of fears that their switches and other gear could be used to spy on Americans.

(Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Darren Schuettler)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 88 310 M
EBIT 2018 2 371 M
Net income 2018 -6 109 M
Finance 2018 12 873 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,88
EV / Sales 2018 0,76x
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
Capitalization 79 967 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 22,0  CNY
Spread / Average Target 8,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zixue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION11 820
CISCO SYSTEMS1.45%194 271
QUALCOMM-2.88%69 457
NOKIA OYJ4.37%33 657
ERICSSON-3.08%28 079
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS-0.43%18 822
