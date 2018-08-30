Log in
ZTE : China's ZTE posts 1.1 billion first-half loss on impact from U.S. supplier ban

08/30/2018 | 01:39pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The company name of ZTE is seen outside the ZTE R&D building in Shenzhen

HONG KONG (Reuters) - ZTE Corp reported a first-half net loss of 7.8 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) on Thursday, weighed down by a ban on U.S. firms selling parts to the Chinese telecom equipment maker that forced it to cease operations for three months.

The result compared with the 7 billion to 9 billion yuan net loss estimate disclosed last month, and the 2.3 billion yuan profit booked in the same period a year earlier.

Operating revenue in the first half fell 27.0 percent to 39.4 billion yuan.

In June, the network equipment and smartphone maker paid the United States $1.4 billion in penalties in a deal to have the supplier ban lifted. The ban, imposed in April in relation to sanction violations, crippled ZTE and became a source of friction in Sino-U.S. trade talks.

($1 = 6.8300 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Sijia Jiang and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Edmund Blair)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 111 B
EBIT 2018 5 404 M
Net income 2018 5 193 M
Finance 2018 12 671 M
Yield 2018 1,22%
P/E ratio 2018 15,80
P/E ratio 2019 14,40
EV / Sales 2018 0,58x
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capitalization 76 843 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 24,6  CNY
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu Chief Executive Officer
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zixue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION11 244
CISCO SYSTEMS23.97%220 800
QUALCOMM8.09%102 515
ERICSSON46.26%28 715
ARISTA NETWORKS INC28.27%22 761
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS42.48%20 743
