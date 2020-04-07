Log in
ZTE Corp. : Controlling Shareholder Sold 48.91 Million A-Shares

04/07/2020 | 09:29pm EDT

By Yifan Wang

ZTE Corp. said its controlling shareholder sold 48.91 million of its Shenzhen-listed shares this month, which amount to 1.06% of the company's total share capital.

The largest shareholder, Zhongxingxin Telecom Company, informed ZTE that it had sold the shares from April 2 to April 7, the Chinese telecom-equipment maker said late Tuesday.

ZTE didn't disclose the reasons behind the stake disposal.

The company's A-shares closed 1.8% higher at 41.70 yuan ($5.92) on Tuesday.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

