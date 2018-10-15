ZTE Defines Its Role of a 5G Infrastructure Expert in Broadband

15 October 2018, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, is to showcase its innovative solutions for wired and mobile networks at BBWF 2018, a global exhibition of network infrastructure and a flagship event in the broadband industry from 23rd to 25th October at Messe Berlin, Germany.

Commercially Available 5G End-to-end Solutions

ZTE will showcase its 5G end-to-end solutions, including RAN, converged core network solution 5G Common Core, Flexhaul, and management orchestration at BBWF 2018.

ZTE has demonstrated its commercial readiness of 5G technology by conducting non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) 5G network construction in 3.5GHz band in the third phase of China's 5G technology tests organized by IMT-2020 (5G) promotion group. It has fully verified the service capability and maturity of ZTE 5G end-to-end solutions.

In addition, ZTE provided China Telecom 5G trial networks with 5G end-to-end solutions in two regions, specifically, Xiong'an New District and Suzhou.

The 5G networks in these two regions have achieved continuous coverage and conducted a series of business demonstrations based on the 5G trial network, including self-driving car and live broadcast.

Therefore, ZTE's 5G end-to-end solutions have been proved commercially viable, and are expected to be ready for small-scale deployments in 2019 and large-scale deployments in 2020.

ZTE has invested largely in 5G devices and plans to launch them in the second half of 2019.

AO Re-architecture in the 5G Era

To address the service convergence and the integration of fixed and mobile networks in the 5G era, ZTE introduces its AO re-architecture solution.

The pivotal part of ZTE's AO re-architecture solution is its flagship optical access platform, TITAN. As the converged service access point in the AO, ZTE's TITAN functions as both a Physical Network Function (PNF) and a Light Cloud.

ZTE's TITAN is the industry's first optical access platform to provide 16-port high-density 10G PON boards and Combo PON boards.

By means of its integration of 25G WDM PON technology, ZTE's TITAN can be used in 5G front-haul scenarios.

Bolstered by ZTE's TITAN, operators can build intelligent FMC equipment rooms that are superfast, easy-to-maintain, flexible, smart and reliable.

According to a Q1 2018 report of the consultancy IHS, ZTE ranked No. 1 in the 10G PON market and No. 2 in the fixed broadband segment.

Intent-driven Network Intelligence Solutions

At BBWF, ZTE will also showcase its uSmartNet network intelligent series solutions, including ZTE uSmartNet overall solution, intelligent sub-solutions in wireless network, wired network and service areas.

This series of solutions is the enhanced version of ZTE's cloud-based network ElasticNet solution.

ZTE uSmartNet network intelligent series solutions introduce data sensing, intelligent analysis, and intent insight into the three AI capabilities through cloud-based networks, thereby building an end-to-end intelligent network to help operators cope with cloud network reconstruction and address the challenges of 5G business.

The solutions aim to help operators build an intelligent network of zero deviation, zero waiting deployment, autonomous zero touch, and zero difference.

Considering the fact that the network intelligence evolution is a gradual process, ZTE proposes a set of gradual evolution of the three-dimensional intelligent grading standard, and prioritize the 5G scenario, expecting to offer suggestions for mid-term and long-term deployments. The solutions provide a feasible evolution path for intelligent upgrade.

As a 5G Infrastructure Expert in the broadband world, ZTE is committed to ubiquitous network connectivity and promoting the development of the broadband industry.