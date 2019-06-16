ZTE : Exclusively Secures Metro OTN Project from TMM

The win is bolstered with ZTE's E-OTN Flagship Product

- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer`s technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, has bagged a metro OTN project from Telefonica Mexico Movistar (TMM). The project is due to cover 51 sites of 7 cities in Mexico for metro OTN construction.

Backed up with ZTE's high-integration compact metro edge E-OTN product, ZXMP M721, the project aims to effectively solve the problems of large size, high power consumption, complex O&M (Operation and Maintenance), time consumption and high OPEX, as well as to address the transmission requirements of multiple services.

Loaded with a unified optical and electrical platform, ZTE's ZXMP M721 enables ODUk non-blocking cross scheduling and multiservice transport to satisfy the requirements of future services such as big videos.

By adopting leading technologies like ROADM, ZTE's ZXMP M721 can deliver flexible scheduling and convenient O&M of metro OTN services. With low power consumption and energy saving capability, it can effectively reduce customers' OPEX.

In addition, ZTE's ZXMP M721 can be smoothly upgraded to the 100G/200G system in the future to protect customers' investment while satisfying the requirements of FlexO and ultra-low latency technologies to offer a strong guarantee to 5G service transport.

According to the latest report of GlobalData, ZTE's ZXMP M721 ranks top in the industry in terms of cross capacity, port density, space saving, energy saving and power consumption reduction.

Furthermore, the latest market share data released by Ovum shows that ZTE ranks first in terms of Access WDM market share, and ranks second in terms of OTN switching market share in the world.

To date, ZTE has more than 400 optical network application cases all over the world, with the total length of the constructed network fibers exceeding 400,000 kilometers.

TMM is the second largest mobile operator in Mexico. It provides more than 25 million users with communication services.