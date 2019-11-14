Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ZTE : Huawei, ZTE 'cannot be trusted' and pose security threat - U.S. attorney general

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 07:34pm EST
China's ZTE Corp logo is seen at its offices in Caracas

Huawei Technologies Co and ZTE Corp "cannot be trusted," U.S. Attorney General William Barr said, labelling the Chinese firms a security threat as he backed a proposal to bar U.S. rural wireless carriers from tapping an $8.5 billion (£6.64 billion) government fund to purchase equipment or services from them.

The Federal Communications Commission will vote on Nov. 22 and is proposing requiring the carriers to remove and replace equipment from the companies. Barr said in a letter to the FCC released on Thursday that "their own track record, as well as the practices of the Chinese government, demonstrate that Huawei and ZTE cannot be trusted."

He added that "we should not signal that Huawei and ZTE are anything other than a threat to our collective security, for that is exactly what they, through their actions, have shown themselves to be."

Huawei and ZTE did not immediately comment.

Barr noted that federal prosecutors charged Huawei with violations of the U.S. embargo on Iran, bank fraud, obstruction of justice and trade secret theft. ZTE pleaded guilty in 2017 to illegally sending approximately $32 million in U.S. goods to Iran.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said the commission "cannot ignore the risk that the Chinese government will seek to exploit network vulnerabilities in order to engage in espionage, insert malware and viruses, and otherwise compromise our critical communications networks."

The move is the latest U.S. action aimed at barring U.S. companies from purchasing Huawei and ZTE equipment. Huawei said last week that "in 30 years of business, Huawei has never had a major security-related incident in the 170 countries where we operate."

The U.S. government added Huawei to its economic blacklist in May, saying the Chinese company was involved in activities contrary to U.S. national security.

The United States has pressed nations not to grant Huawei access to 5G networks and alleged Huawei’s equipment could be used by Beijing for spying, which the Chinese company has repeatedly denied. Several European countries in recent months have not agreed to bar Huawei, despite U.S. pressure.

In May, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a long-awaited executive order declaring a national emergency and barring U.S. companies from using telecommunications equipment made by companies posing a national security risk. The order directed the Commerce Department, working with other government agencies, to draw up an enforcement plan by mid-October. The Commerce Department has yet to publish a plan.

By David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
07:34pZTE : Huawei, ZTE 'cannot be trusted' and pose security threat - U.S. attorney g..
RE
06:52pZTE : US Attorney General Calls Huawei, ZTE Security Threats in FCC Letter --Reu..
DJ
04:19pZTE : Huawei, ZTE 'cannot be trusted' and pose security threat - U.S. attorney g..
RE
04:18pHUAWEI, ZTE 'CANNOT BE TRUSTED' AND : U.S. attorney general
RE
11/13ZTE : and China Mobile win 2019 GLOTEL Awards for He-Fetion project
AQ
11/12ZTE, China Telecom and China Unicom take the lead in completing 5G co-build c..
AQ
11/12Huawei to give staff $286 million bonus for helping it ride out U.S. curbs
RE
11/09ZTE : Failed Abuja CCTV project
AQ
11/01ZTE : and China Mobile win the Best Industry Solution Award from ICT at PT Expo ..
AQ
11/01ZTE : wins Best Industry Innovation Application Award at PT Expo China 2019 by v..
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 91 425 M
EBIT 2019 6 862 M
Net income 2019 4 842 M
Finance 2019 1 721 M
Yield 2019 1,10%
P/E ratio 2019 27,6x
P/E ratio 2020 24,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,39x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
Capitalization 129 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 33,16  CNY
Last Close Price 32,77  CNY
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION18 221
CISCO SYSTEMS11.63%205 656
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.35.12%44 271
ERICSSON AB12.81%29 624
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.40.47%27 688
NOKIA OYJ-36.29%19 698
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group