Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ZTE : Huawei says Italy's new 5G powers discriminate against it

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 10:17am EDT
A view of a Huawei store in Vina del Mar

ROME (Reuters) - Chinese telecoms equipment group Huawei Technologies criticised the Italian government's newly beefed-up powers to intervene in the development of fifth-generation (5G) telecom services, saying they discriminated against the company.

Luigi De Vecchis, chairman of Huawei Italia, made the comment in a parliamentary hearing, after the government moved by urgent decree last week to strengthen its existing so-called "golden power" to intervene in the private sector.

It did so due to concerns over the potential involvement of Huawei and fellow Chinese equipment maker ZTE Corp in the development of 5G networks, a government source has said.

The United States has lobbied Italy and other European allies to avoid Huawei equipment and to also pay close scrutiny to ZTE, alleging the vendors could pose a security risk. Both companies have strongly denied any such risk.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Mark Bendeich)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
10:17aZTE : Huawei says Italy's new 5G powers discriminate against it
RE
07/16ZTE : Releases 5G Core Technology Trend White Paper
PU
07/16ZTE : Wins Best 5G Solution Award at Selular Awards 2019
PU
07/15HUAWEI TO INVEST $3.1 BILLION IN ITA : country CEO
RE
07/15Huawei to invest $3.1 billion in Italy but calls for fair policy on 5G - coun..
RE
07/12ZTE : SWAN Mobile and ZTE announce Slovakian milestone with first 5G video call
AQ
07/10ZTE : takes the lead in completing the mmWave RF indicator test of China's enhan..
PU
07/10ZTE : launches its Cybersecurity Lab Europe in Brussels; Furthering its commitme..
AQ
07/09ZTE : launches its Cybersecurity Lab Europe in Brussels
PU
07/08ZTE : Axon 10 Pro 5G, the First 5G Smartphone has been sold in Nordic Countries
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 96 050 M
EBIT 2019 7 137 M
Net income 2019 4 333 M
Debt 2019 1 194 M
Yield 2019 0,73%
P/E ratio 2019 30,8x
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,33x
EV / Sales2020 1,14x
Capitalization 127 B
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 33,20  CNY
Last Close Price 32,93  CNY
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zixue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION18 257
CISCO SYSTEMS33.97%245 286
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD9.23%36 945
ERICSSON AB15.99%31 374
NOKIA OYJ-8.96%28 211
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS49.10%28 191
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About