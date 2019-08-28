Log in
ZTE : Hutchison Drei Austria and ZTE built one of the best wireless network in the DACH region

08/28/2019 | 09:06pm EDT

29 August 2019, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, has today announced that Hutchison Drei Austria's network using ZTE equipment ranks first in terms of network quality and download speed in the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland). The evaluation was done by TUTELA, a network performance and quality assessment agency. This year, it is the fourth time Hutchison Drei Austria has been ranked as No.1.

In TUTELA's latest crowdsourcing report for Austria in July 2019, Hutchison Drei Austria has the highest consistent quality score with a percentage of 86.2% excellent and 99.3%overallbasic quality samples. Hutchison Drei Austria also achieved the highest average 3G/4G download speed of 27.60 Mbps.

In previous evaluations of TUTELA, the Hutchison Drei Austria network was recognized as the best quality wireless network in the German-speaking region,

Hutchison Drei Austria's network bears more than 50% of the whole mobile data traffic in Austria, and the mobile traffic volume per SIM is the second highest in the world. However, Hutchison Drei Austria's network has still achieved excellent network performance under such high network load conditions. One of the reasons behind is ZTE's excellent product quality as well as comprehensive strength in R&D and delivery.

ZTE has been cooperating with Hutchison Drei Austria since 2010. Moving forward, ZTE will continually support Hutchison Drei Austria to improve its 4G network performance and smoothly upgrade the network to 5G, in order to achieve even higher customer satisfaction.

The following are the links to access TUTELA's reports:
https://www.tutela.com/blog/dach-network-experience-across-the-largest-15-cities
https://www.tutela.com/blog/austria-market-snapshot-july-19-0

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 01:05:03 UTC
EPS Revisions
