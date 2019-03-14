Log in
ZTE Corporation    000063

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
My previous session
ZTE : Italy's Salvini will oppose MOUs with China if threaten national security

03/14/2019 | 06:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO - Italian Deputy PM Salvini arrives at news conference at Senate in Rome

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Thursday he will firmly oppose any Memorandums of Understanding with China if he considers they compromise national security.

Salvini, who leads the far-right ruling party League party, made his remarks during a press conference in Rome.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said he might sign MOUs to become a part of China's giant "Belt and Road" infrastructure plan when Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Rome and Palermo later this month.

The United States has raised concerns about the deals.

Salvini added that any back-tracking on F35 military plane investments would be harmful for Italy. The League's coalition partner the 5-Star Movement has frequently expressed reservations about the F35 purchases.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Francesca Piscioneri, editing by Gavin Jones)

Stocks treated in this article : ZTE Corporation, Huawei Culture Co Ltd
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUAWEI CULTURE CO LTD End-of-day quote.
ZTE CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 89 323 M
EBIT 2018 2 402 M
Net income 2018 -6 102 M
Finance 2018 10 008 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,16
EV / Sales 2018 1,16x
EV / Sales 2019 0,99x
Capitalization 114 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 21,8  CNY
Spread / Average Target -24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zixue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION16 908
CISCO SYSTEMS21.37%231 503
QUALCOMM-2.67%67 039
NOKIA OYJ7.36%34 445
ERICSSON AB12.14%31 313
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS22.57%23 107
