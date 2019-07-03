Log in
ZTE : Launches New-Generation DTH STB

07/03/2019

4 July 2019, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today has launched a new generation HD DTH STB, ZXV10 B710S2-A15.
As one of ZTE's latest DVB home media terminals, ZXV10 B710S2-A15 features high performance, ultra-fast switching and easy upgrade, and aims at facilitating the service development of clients in the DTH market.
Empowered by a high-performance 32-bit dual-core processor, this STB supports 10bit H.264/HEVC hard decoding. Its video resolution is up to 1080P60 and its channel switching time is less than 1 second, allowing users to enjoy a clear, smooth, and premium viewing experience.
In addition, this STB supports two upgrade modes, OTA and USB, which can realize flexible operation and maintenance for operators and zero touch for end users. Also, it supports the satellite digital TV standards, DVB-S and DVB-S2, facilitating fast service deployment and smooth upgrade, thereby significantly lowering the CAPEX for operators. In collaboration with the mainstream digital encryption system (CAS) vendors, ZTE integrates the complete decryption solution to effectively protect operators' content copyrights.
As a world-leading provider of home media terminals, ZTE has been committed to the R&D and sales of the home media terminals. To date, ZTE's STBs have been adopted by more than 120 sites in over 45 countries around the world.

ZTE Corporation published this content on 04 July 2019
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 95 284 M
EBIT 2019 6 215 M
Net income 2019 4 306 M
Debt 2019 1 188 M
Yield 2019 0,73%
P/E ratio 2019 31,3x
P/E ratio 2020 24,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,37x
EV / Sales2020 1,16x
Capitalization 129 B
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 32,5  CNY
Last Close Price 33,2  CNY
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target -2,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zixue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION19 299
CISCO SYSTEMS26.33%238 908
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD15.70%38 400
ERICSSON AB13.81%31 383
NOKIA OYJ-11.63%28 117
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS46.31%27 736
