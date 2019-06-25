Log in
ZTE : Launches Next-Generation 8K Smart STB

06/25/2019 | 10:22pm EDT

26 June 2019, Shanghai, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a leading provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, today has launched its next-generation 8K Smart STB at MWC Shanghai 2019. As part of the end-to-end solution for 5G+8K ultra HD Big Video, the 8K Smart STB features innovative design, smart voice interaction, and great capablity of bringing users a premium UHD video experience.

Adopting the 12nm chip, ZTE's 8K Smart STB is equipped with a powerful 64-bit quad-core processor with the main frequency up to 2.0GHz. It supports 8K video decoding and its resolution is four times of that of 4K, creating immersive experiences for users.
By virtue of the powerful AI computing capability, ZTE's 8K Smart STB can realize voice wake-up and voice control, allowing users to watch and control TV with voice commands. In addition, this STB also supports concurrent multi-channel video decoding, providing users with an ultimate multi-channel and multi-angle viewing experience.

Also, ZTE's 8K Smart STB has won the '2019 iF Product Design Award' in Germany, for its minimalist and ultra-thin design.

ZTE has been committed to building an experience-centric smart home for users and promoting the development of 5G Big Video services.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 02:21:06 UTC
About