ZTE Launches the First 5G Smartphone in Austria

June 13, 2019, Vienna, Austria - ZTE Corporation ((0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile Internet, today has launched its latest flagship smartphone series ZTE Axon 10 Pro in Austria. In addition to the 4G version, ZTE will also introduce the 5G version of ZTE Axon 10 Pro to Austria, providing local consumers with ultimate 5G experience in partnership with the leading carrier Hutchison Drei Austria.

The ZTE Axon 10 Pro series features various technological advantages, such as device miniaturization, electromagnetic compatibility, antenna design, power consumption and heat dissipation. Powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 mobile platform and the Snapdragon™ X50 5G modem, as well as the AI acceleration engine, the flagship smartphone delivers a smoother using experience of no lagging within 20 months. Moreover, the AI triple camera can provide an impressive shooting experience.

With an attractive price-performance ratio, the ZTE Axon 10 Pro series also features a curved design with the 6,47-inch 3D Quad curved AMOLED display, high-quality sound, great vision, 4000 mAh battery, Near Field Communication (NFC), and wireless charging.

'First we offer consumers in Austria the 4G version of ZTE Axon 10 Pro, and later we will introduce ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G to Austria. It will be the first 5G mobile phone in Austria,' said Christian Woschitz, CEO of ZTE Austria.

In cooperation with the leading carriers, such as Elisa, Du and Etisalat, ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G has been jointly launched in Finland as the first commercial 5G smartphone in Northern Europe and in the UAE, as well as the first 5G device in the Middle East. The 4G version of the smartphone is now available in China, Germany, Finland and Sweden.