Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ZTE : MIT halts collaborations with Chinese tech firms Huawei, ZTE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 02:35am EDT
Huawei sign is seen on a building in Vilnius

(Reuters) - The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) said on Wednesday it has halted collaborations with Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp over U.S. federal investigations of the Chinese technology companies' alleged violations of sanctions.

"MIT is not accepting new engagements or renewing existing ones with Huawei and ZTE or their respective subsidiaries due to federal investigations regarding violations of sanction restrictions," Maria Zuber, MIT's vice president for research, said http://bit.ly/2K528XI in a letter posted on its website.

Zuber also said the institute's collaborations with China, Russia and Saudi Arabia will face additional administrative review procedures.

"The Institute will revisit collaborations with these entities as circumstances dictate," she said.

Earlier this year, UK's Oxford University stopped accepting funding from Huawei.

MIT has joined a list of top U.S. educational institutes that are ditching telecom equipment made by Huawei and other Chinese companies to avoid losing federal funding.

Meng Wanzhou, Huawei CFO and daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested in Canada in December at U.S. behest on charges of bank and wire fraud in violation of U.S. sanctions against Iran. She denies wrongdoing.

ZTE was forced to stop most business between April and July last year due to U.S. sanctions after Commerce Department officials had said the company broke a previous agreement and was caught illegally shipping U.S.-origin goods to Iran and North Korea. The sanctions were lifted after ZTE paid $1.4 billion in penalties.

Chinese telecommunications equipment makers have also been facing mounting scrutiny, led by the United States, amid worries their equipment could be used by Beijing for spying. The companies, however, have said the concerns are unfounded.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Gopakumar Warrier)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
02:35aZTE : MIT halts collaborations with Chinese tech firms Huawei, ZTE
RE
02:02aZTE : Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Positioning itself at the Forefront of 5..
AQ
04/03ZTE : releases 2019 Cybersecurity White Paper
AQ
04/03Semiconductor group urges more research funding to counter China
RE
04/03ZTE : Releases 2019 Cybersecurity White Paper
PU
04/02ZTE : says carefully evaluating handset comeback in India; analysts doubtful
AQ
04/02ZTE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
04/02ZTE : Smart Set-top Box and 5G QCell Base Station Win Red Dot Awards 2019
PU
04/01ZTE : Announcement Resolutions of the First Meeting of the Eighth Session of the..
PU
04/01ZTE : President Xu Ziyang Elected as the New Chairman of ICC China Commission on..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 102 B
EBIT 2019 6 023 M
Net income 2019 4 623 M
Finance 2019 3 721 M
Yield 2019 0,55%
P/E ratio 2019 27,67
P/E ratio 2020 20,30
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
Capitalization 118 B
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 26,1  CNY
Spread / Average Target -13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zixue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION17 615
CISCO SYSTEMS28.39%242 023
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD38.74%46 988
NOKIA OYJ2.33%32 611
ERICSSON AB13.50%31 797
ARISTA NETWORKS51.13%24 110
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About