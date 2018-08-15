ZTE : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZTE CORPORATION 中興通訊股份有限公司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 763)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The Company and all the members of the Board of Directors confirm that all the information contained in this announcement is true, accurate and complete and that there is no false and misleading statement or material omission in this announcement.

The board of directors (the "Board") of ZTE Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 30 August 2018 at ZTE Plaza, Keji Road South, Hi-tech Industrial Park, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the release of the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months period ended 30 June 2018 and its publication and considering the recommendation on the payment of profit distribution, if any.

By Order of the Board

Li Zixue

Chairman

Shenzhen, the PRC

15 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises two executive directors, Li Zixue, Gu Junying; three non-executive directors, Li Buqing, Zhu Weimin, Fang Rong; and three independent non-executive directors, Cai Manli, Yuming Bao, Gordon Ng.