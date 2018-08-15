Log in
ZTE CORPORATION (000063)
ZTE : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

08/15/2018 | 11:51am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZTE CORPORATION 中興通訊股份有限公司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 763)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The Company and all the members of the Board of Directors confirm that all the information contained in this announcement is true, accurate and complete and that there is no false and misleading statement or material omission in this announcement.

The board of directors (the "Board") of ZTE Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 30 August 2018 at ZTE Plaza, Keji Road South, Hi-tech Industrial Park, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the release of the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months period ended 30 June 2018 and its publication and considering the recommendation on the payment of profit distribution, if any.

By Order of the Board

Li Zixue

Chairman

Shenzhen, the PRC

15 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises two executive directors, Li Zixue, Gu Junying; three non-executive directors, Li Buqing, Zhu Weimin, Fang Rong; and three independent non-executive directors, Cai Manli, Yuming Bao, Gordon Ng.

ZTE Corporation published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 09:50:07 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 111 B
EBIT 2018 5 404 M
Net income 2018 5 193 M
Finance 2018 12 671 M
Yield 2018 1,28%
P/E ratio 2018 13,24
P/E ratio 2019 12,06
EV / Sales 2018 0,44x
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
Capitalization 61 856 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 24,6  CNY
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu Chief Executive Officer
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zixue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION8 955
CISCO SYSTEMS14.88%205 751
QUALCOMM2.20%95 257
ERICSSON32.40%25 885
ARISTA NETWORKS INC15.23%20 149
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS33.94%19 691
