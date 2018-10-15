Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION (000063)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ZTE : Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement on Third-party Guarantee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 01:53pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZTE CORPORATION 中興通訊股份有限公司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 763)

Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement on Third-party Guarantee

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Company and all the members of the Board of Directors confirm that all the information contained in this announcement is true, accurate and complete and that there is no false and misleading statement or material omission in this announcement.

I. Brief description of the guarantee

P.T. ZTE Indonesia (hereinafter referred to as "ZTE Indonesia"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of ZTE Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "ZTE" or the "Company"), has entered into the "Ultimate Radio Network Infrastructure Rollout Agreement" and the "Ultimate Radio Network Infrastructure Technical Support Agreement" (hereinafter referred to as the "Equipment Purchase Contract" and the "Technical Support Contract", respectively) with P.T. Telekomunikasi Selular (hereinafter referred to as "Telkomsel"), a mobile carrier of Indonesia, pursuant to which ZTE Indonesia has proposed to provide 4G network construction and maintenance services to Telkomsel.

The Company has proposed to provide joint-liability guarantee in respect of the performance obligations of ZTE Indonesia under the Equipment Purchase Contract and the Technical Support Contract for an amount of USD40 million, with a term commencing on the date of issuance of a letter of guarantee by the parent company and ending on the date on which the obligations of assurance under the guarantee of the parent company are discharged in full (hereinafter referred to as the "Guarantee by Assurance").

At the same time, the Company has proposed to apply to the relevant bank for the issuance of a bank letter of guarantee to provide guarantee with an amount of IDR300 billion (equivalent to approximately USD20.10 million) in respect of the performance obligations of ZTE Indonesia under the Equipment Purchase Contract and the Technical Support Contract, effective from the date of issuance of the bank letter of guarantee for a period of 3 years and 6 months or until the date on which the performance obligations of ZTE Indonesia under theEquipment Purchase Contract and the Technical Support Contract are completed in full, whichever is later (hereinafter referred to as the "Guarantee Letter").

As ZTE Indonesia is a subsidiary of ZTE, ZTE Indonesia has not provided any counter-guarantee in favour of ZTE in respect of the aforesaid guarantee.

As considered and passed at the Twenty-eighth Meeting of the Seventh Session of the Board of Directors of the Company and the 2017 Annual General Meeting, the Company would provide a guarantee amount for contract performance (including but not limited to the execution of guarantee agreements by the parent company and the provision of bank letters of guarantee) of not exceeding USD200 million in aggregate for Wholly-owned Overseas Subsidiaries including ZTE Indonesia. The aforesaid guarantee amount may be applied on a revolving basis during an effective period commencing on the date on which the aforesaid matter is considered and approved at the general meeting of the Company and ending on the date on which the Company's 2018 Annual General Meeting is convened, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of the Company for specific guarantees. The aforesaid guarantee falls within the limit considered and approved at the general meeting and was considered and approved at the Thirty-ninth Meeting of the Seventh Session of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 15 October 2018. Hence, it is not required to be submitted to the general meeting for consideration.

II. Information on the guaranteed party

  • 1. Name: P.T. ZTE INDONESIA

  • 2. Date of incorporation: 23 June 2004

  • 3. Place of registration: Jakarta, Indonesia

  • 4. Authorised representatives: Liang Weiqi (梁瑋琦), Su Peidong (蘇培棟), Yang Zhiwei(楊 志偉)

  • 5. Registered capital: IDR20.4 billion (equivalent to approximately USD1.37 million)

  • 6. Scope of business: Sales of systems, software and services; project installation, repair and maintenance and technical support.

7. Relationship with the Company: ZTE Indonesia is a subsidiary of ZTE, held as to 99.95% by ZTE and 0.05% by ZTE (H.K.) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ZTE.

8. Operating and financial conditions

Item

Year ended 31 December 2017 Note 1

(Audited)

Year ended 31 December 2016 Note 2

(Audited)

IDR

CNY

IDR

CNY

Operating revenue

4,183,032,458,007

2,027,655,228

4,105,630,686,222

2,130,360,464

Profit before taxation

8,946,009,684

4,336,429

-203,028,438,898

-105,348,920

Net profit

-60,107,089,757

-29,135,909

-220,210,384,382

-114,264,417

Item

31 December 2017 Note 1

(Audited)

31 December 2016 Note 2

(Audited)

IDR

CNY

IDR

CNY

Total assets

5,413,884,230,332

2,624,290,099

5,244,941,296,436

2,721,534,504

Total liabilities

5,388,022,762,786

2,611,754,183

5,158,972,739,133

2,676,926,494

Net assets

25,861,467,546

12,535,915

85,968,557,303

44,608,010

Gearing ratio

99.52%

98.36%

Note 1: Based on the Company's foreign currency statement book exchange rate (RMB1: IDR2,062.99) on 31

December 2017.

Note 2: Based on the Company's foreign currency statement book exchange rate (RMB1: IDR1,927.2) on 31

December 2016.

9. ZTE Indonesia is not a discredited party subject to enforcement.

III. Principal terms of the guarantee

ZTE has proposed to provide joint-liability guarantee in respect of ZTE Indonesia's performance of obligations under the Equipment Purchase Contract and the Technical Support Contract and to apply to the relevant bank for a bank letter of guarantee.

  • 1. Guarantor: ZTE

  • 2. Guarantee: ZTE Indonesia

  • 3. Amount guaranteed: (1) Guarantee by Assurance: USD40 million; (2) Guarantee Letter:

IDR300 billion (equivalent to approximately USD20.10 million).

4. Term of guarantee: (1) Guarantee by Assurance: commencing on the date of issuance of a letter of guarantee by the parent company and ending on the date on which the obligations of assurance under the guarantee of the parent company are discharged in full; (2) Guarantee Letter: effective from the date of issuance of the bank letter of guarantee for a period of 3 years and 6 months or until the date on which the performance obligations of ZTE Indonesia under the Equipment Purchase Contract and the Technical Support Contract are completed in full, whichever is later.

  • 5. Type of guarantee: joint liability

  • 6. Counter-guarantee: As ZTE Indonesia is a subsidiary of ZTE, ZTE Indonesia has not provided any counter-guarantees in favour of ZTE in respect of the aforesaid guarantee.

IV. Opinion of the Board of Directors and Independent Non-executive Directors

The aforesaid guarantee is conducive to the business development and ongoing operation of ZTE Indonesia and will generate reasonable returns for the Company and facilitate its overseas business expansion. The risk of providing guarantees for ZTE Indonesia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is under control.

The Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company are of the view that the aforesaid guarantee is in compliance with the "Notice on Regulating Third-party Guarantees of Listed Companies (Zhengjianfa [2005] No. 120)" and the Articles of Association of ZTE Corporation, and the decision making procedures have been legal and valid.

V. Cumulative amount of outstanding third-party guarantees and overdue guarantees of the Company

Following the provision of the said guarantee, the balance of the aggregate amount of third-party guarantees provided by the Company and its subsidiaries is approximately RMB2,931,261,700 (of which guarantees provided for subsidiaries by the Company amounted to approximately RMB2,564,286,200), representing 9.26% of the net asset value set out in the audited consolidated accounting statement of the Company as at 31 December 2017. The balance of the aggregate amount of guarantees provided by the Company and its subsidiaries to parties not reported in the consolidated statements is approximately RMB28,784,800, representing 0.09% of the net asset value set out in the audited consolidated accounting statement of the Company as at 31 December 2017. The aforesaid guarantees are in compliance with relevant provisions of CSRC. There are no guarantees provided in violation of relevant regulations.

Following the provision of the said guarantee, the balance of the limit of guarantees provided for Wholly-owned Overseas Subsidiaries considered and approved at the 2017 Annual General Meeting is approximately USD140 million.

The Company has no overdue guarantees.

VI. List of documents available for inspection

1. Resolutions of the Thirty-ninth Meeting of the Seventh Session of the Board of Directors of the Company duly signed by the attending Directors to give effect to the same.

2. Opinion of the Independent Non-executive Directors.

By Order of the Board

Li Zixue Chairman

Shenzhen, the PRC

15 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises three executive directors, Li Zixue, Xu Ziyang, Gu Junying; three non-executive directors, Li Buqing, Zhu Weimin, Fang Rong; and three independent non-executive directors, Cai Manli, Yuming Bao, Gordon Ng.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 11:52:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
01:53pZTE : Announcement Resolutions of the Thirty-ninth Meeting of the Seventh Sessio..
PU
01:53pZTE : Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement on Third-party Guarantee
PU
05:38aZTE : Defines Its Role of a 5G Infrastructure Expert in Broadband
PU
02:35aZTE : China’s nuke firms vow self-reliance
AQ
10/13ZTE : Autumn Electronics Fair & electronicAsia Open in Hong Kong
AQ
10/11ZTE : Notice of board meeting
PU
10/11ZTE : pushes rapid commercial 5G use bolstered by its 5G Common Core Solution
AQ
10/11ZTE : Wins Six Awards at the SDN NFV World Congress
PU
10/11ZTE : Pushes Rapid Commercial 5G Use Bolstered by its 5G Common Core Solution
PU
10/10ZTE : KPN tests 5G application in agriculture with ZTE
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/31Last Push For Trilateral NAFTA (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/31WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Last Push For Trilateral NAFTA 
08/31China's ZTE reports $1.1B loss 
08/23Trade War Escalates With Tariffs (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/23WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Trade War Escalates With New Tariffs 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 99 051 M
EBIT 2018 4 509 M
Net income 2018 -4 988 M
Finance 2018 13 759 M
Yield 2018 0,43%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,57
EV / Sales 2018 0,48x
EV / Sales 2019 0,40x
Capitalization 61 607 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 22,3  CNY
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zixue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION8 866
CISCO SYSTEMS19.35%201 687
QUALCOMM0.42%94 449
NOKIA OYJ15.56%29 312
ERICSSON37.16%27 456
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS33.10%19 138
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.