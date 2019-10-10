Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ZTE : Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement on the Approval of Registration for the Medium Term Notes and Super and Short-term Commercial Paper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 08:41am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZTE CORPORATION

中興通訊股份有限公司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 763)

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

Announcement on the Approval of Registration for the Medium Term Notes and

Super and Short-term Commercial Paper

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Company and all the members of the Board of Directors confirm that all the information contained in this announcement is true, accurate and complete and that there is no false and misleading statement or material omission in this announcement.

Pursuant to the "Resolution on the Proposed Registration and Issue of Perpetual Medium Term Notes" and the "Resolution on the Proposed Registration and Issue of Super and Short-term Commercial Paper ("SCP")" considered and approved at the First Extraordinary General Meeting of 2017 of ZTE Corporation (the "Company") held on 14 December 2017, the registration and issue of Perpetual Medium Term Notes (the "Medium Term Notes") of not more than RMB3,500 million and the register and issue of SCP of not more than RMB8,000 million by the Company was approved. For details, please refer to the "Announcement on Resolutions of the First Extraordinary General Meeting of 2017" published by the Company on 14 December 2017.

The 2019 Tranche I Medium Term Notes with a registered amount of RMB2,000 million applied by the Company has been registered and approved by the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (中國銀行間市場交易商協會) (the "NAFMII") pursuant to the "Notice of Admission for Registration" (Zhong Shi Xie Zhu [2019] No. MTN618) (《接受註冊通知書》(中市協注〔2019MTN618 )). The registered amount shall be valid for a period of 2 years from the date of the notice. The 2019 Tranche I Medium Term Notes applied by the Company may be issued in different tranches during the effective term of registration.

The SCP of the Company has been registered and approved by the NAFMII pursuant to the "Notice of Admission for Registration" (Zhong Shi Xie Zhu [2019] No. SCP373) ( 接受註冊通知書》(中市協注〔2019SCP373 )). The SCP of the Company carries

1

a registered amount of RMB8,000 million, and the registered amount shall be valid for a period of 2 years from the date of the notice. The Company may issue SCP in different tranches during the effective term of registration.

The Company will make timely announcements in fulfillment of its obligations to disclose information in accordance with provisions of the "Rules Governing the Registration and Issue of Non-financial Corporate Debt Financing Instruments" (《非 金融企業債務融資工具註冊發行規則》), "Working Rules and Procedures for the Public Issue and Registration of Non-financial Corporate Debt Financing Instruments" (非金融企業債務融資工具公開發行注册工作規程) and "Rules Governing Information Disclosure relating to Non-financial Corporate Debt Financing Instruments" (《非金融企業債務融資工具信息披露規則》) and other relevant rules and guidelines.

By Order of the Board

Li Zixue

Chairman

Shenzhen, the PRC

10 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises three executive directors, Li Zixue, Xu Ziyang, Gu Junying; three non-executive directors, Li Buqing, Zhu Weimin, Fang Rong; and three independent non-executive directors, Cai Manli, Yuming Bao, Gordon Ng.

2

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 12:40:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
08:41aZTE : Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement on the Approval of Registrat..
PU
10/09ZTE : to make its mark with 5G capabilities at India Mobile Congress 2019
PU
10/09ZTE : expert appointed to lead the BBF PEAT Project Stream
PU
10/09China calls Prague city council's move to cancel pact a 'breach of faith'
RE
10/09U.S. expands blacklist to include China's top AI startups ahead of trade talk..
RE
10/01ZTE : Trump, Finnish president to discuss 5G options to Huawei
RE
09/29ZTE : and China Mobile complete the network access test of ZTE's ElasticNet UME
PU
09/26FASHION MEETS COOL 5G TECHNOLOGY : ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G Very Well Presented at Vie..
AQ
09/25ZTE : showcases 5G use cases in partnership with Ooredoo Myanmar
PU
09/25How a sanctions-busting smartphone business thrives in North Korea
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 94 004 M
EBIT 2019 6 875 M
Net income 2019 4 651 M
Finance 2019 836 M
Yield 2019 1,19%
P/E ratio 2019 28,6x
P/E ratio 2020 23,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,32x
EV / Sales2020 1,15x
Capitalization 125 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 33,68  CNY
Last Close Price 32,15  CNY
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION17 488
CISCO SYSTEMS8.10%198 849
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.22.78%39 594
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS48.73%28 498
NOKIA OYJ-10.84%27 645
ERICSSON AB4.90%27 153
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group