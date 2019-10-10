ZTE : Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement on the Approval of Registration for the Medium Term Notes and Super and Short-term Commercial Paper

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZTE CORPORATION

中興通訊股份有限公司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 763)

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

Announcement on the Approval of Registration for the Medium Term Notes and

Super and Short-term Commercial Paper

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Company and all the members of the Board of Directors confirm that all the information contained in this announcement is true, accurate and complete and that there is no false and misleading statement or material omission in this announcement.

Pursuant to the "Resolution on the Proposed Registration and Issue of Perpetual Medium Term Notes" and the "Resolution on the Proposed Registration and Issue of Super and Short-term Commercial Paper ("SCP")" considered and approved at the First Extraordinary General Meeting of 2017 of ZTE Corporation (the "Company") held on 14 December 2017, the registration and issue of Perpetual Medium Term Notes (the "Medium Term Notes") of not more than RMB3,500 million and the register and issue of SCP of not more than RMB8,000 million by the Company was approved. For details, please refer to the "Announcement on Resolutions of the First Extraordinary General Meeting of 2017" published by the Company on 14 December 2017.

The 2019 Tranche I Medium Term Notes with a registered amount of RMB2,000 million applied by the Company has been registered and approved by the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (中國銀行間市場交易商協會) (the "NAFMII") pursuant to the "Notice of Admission for Registration" (Zhong Shi Xie Zhu [2019] No. MTN618) (《接受註冊通知書》(中市協注〔2019〕MTN618 號)). The registered amount shall be valid for a period of 2 years from the date of the notice. The 2019 Tranche I Medium Term Notes applied by the Company may be issued in different tranches during the effective term of registration.

The SCP of the Company has been registered and approved by the NAFMII pursuant to the "Notice of Admission for Registration" (Zhong Shi Xie Zhu [2019] No. SCP373) 《( 接受註冊通知書》(中市協注〔2019〕SCP373 號)). The SCP of the Company carries