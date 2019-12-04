ZTE : Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement on the completion of filing and registration of Shaanxi Zhongxing Innovative Investment Fund

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZTE CORPORATION

中興通訊股份有限公司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 763)

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

Announcement on the completion of filing and registration of Shaanxi Zhongxing

Innovative Investment Fund

At the Eleventh Meeting of the Eighth Session of the Board of Directors of ZTE Corporation ("ZTE" or "Company") held on 19 November 2019, the "Resolution on the Establishment of Shaanxi Zhongxing Innovative Investment Fund Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership)" was considered and approved. ZTE Zhongchuang (Xi'an) Investment Management Company Limited ("ZTE Zhongchuang"), a subsidiary of the Company, has established by way of promotion as general partner Shaanxi Zhongxing Innovative Investment Fund Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) ( 陝 西 省 中 興 創 新 投 資 基 金 合 夥 企 業 ( 有 限 合 夥 )) ("Zhongxing Innovative Investment Fund") and subscribed for Zhongxing Innovative Investment Fund with a capital contribution of RMB1 million. The Company has also subscribed for shares in Zhongxing Innovative Investment Fund as limited partner with a capital contribution of RMB39 million. For details, please refer to the "Announcement Resolutions of the Eleventh Meeting of the Eighth Session of the Board of Directors" and "Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement on the Subscription for Shaanxi Zhongxing Innovative Investment Fund" published on 19 November 2019 and 21 November 2019 respectively by the Company.

Zhongxing Innovative Investment Fund has completed registration with the industrial and commercial administration authorities and completed filing and registration with the Asset Management Association of China, the relevant details of which are as follows:

Name of fund: Shaanxi Zhongxing Innovative Investment Fund Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership)