Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ZTE : Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement on the completion of filing and registration of Shaanxi Zhongxing Innovative Investment Fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 04:59am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZTE CORPORATION

中興通訊股份有限公司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 763)

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

Announcement on the completion of filing and registration of Shaanxi Zhongxing

Innovative Investment Fund

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Company and all the members of the Board of Directors confirm that all the information contained in this announcement is true, accurate and complete and that there is no false and misleading statement or material omission in this announcement.

At the Eleventh Meeting of the Eighth Session of the Board of Directors of ZTE Corporation ("ZTE" or "Company") held on 19 November 2019, the "Resolution on the Establishment of Shaanxi Zhongxing Innovative Investment Fund Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership)" was considered and approved. ZTE Zhongchuang (Xi'an) Investment Management Company Limited ("ZTE Zhongchuang"), a subsidiary of the Company, has established by way of promotion as general partner Shaanxi Zhongxing Innovative Investment Fund Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) ( 陝 西 省 中 興 創 新 投 資 基 金 合 夥 企 業 ( 有 限 合 夥 )) ("Zhongxing Innovative Investment Fund") and subscribed for Zhongxing Innovative Investment Fund with a capital contribution of RMB1 million. The Company has also subscribed for shares in Zhongxing Innovative Investment Fund as limited partner with a capital contribution of RMB39 million. For details, please refer to the "Announcement Resolutions of the Eleventh Meeting of the Eighth Session of the Board of Directors" and "Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement on the Subscription for Shaanxi Zhongxing Innovative Investment Fund" published on 19 November 2019 and 21 November 2019 respectively by the Company.

Zhongxing Innovative Investment Fund has completed registration with the industrial and commercial administration authorities and completed filing and registration with the Asset Management Association of China, the relevant details of which are as follows:

Name of fund: Shaanxi Zhongxing Innovative Investment Fund Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership)

1

Name of manager: ZTE Zhongchuang (Xi'an) Investment Management Company Limited

Name of custodian: Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.

Date of filing: 3 December 2019

Filing reference number: SJJ097

The Company will fulfill its obligation in information disclosure in a timely manner in respect of the subsequent developments of Zhongxing Innovative Investment Fund in strict accordance with the requirements of pertinent laws and regulations. Investors are reminded to beware of investment risks.

By Order of the Board

Li Zixue

Chairman

Shenzhen, the PRC

4 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises three executive directors, Li Zixue, Xu Ziyang, Gu Junying; three non-executive directors, Li Buqing, Zhu Weimin, Fang Rong; and three independent non-executive directors, Cai Manli, Yuming Bao, Gordon Ng.

2

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 09:58:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
04:59aZTE : Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement on the completion of filing ..
PU
12/02ZTE : China's facial recognition rollout reaches into mobile phones, shops and h..
RE
11/29ZTE : and China Telecom launch the world's first commercial 5G magnetic levitati..
AQ
11/29ZTE : Announcement Resolutions of the Twelfth Meeting of the Eighth Session of t..
PU
11/29ZTE : An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese secti..
PU
11/28After $13 billion levy ruling, future of India's tattered telecom sector hing..
RE
11/27ZTE : and China Telecom complete the industry's first uplink enhancement FAST ve..
AQ
11/26ZTE : U.S. unveils procedure to shield telecom networks from national security t..
RE
11/26ZTE : partners with Multilaser Pro to serve Brazil's ISP market
AQ
11/26ZTE : Chief Security Officer shares his insights on corporate security practices..
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 92 645 M
EBIT 2019 6 815 M
Net income 2019 4 974 M
Finance 2019 1 703 M
Yield 2019 1,22%
P/E ratio 2019 25,9x
P/E ratio 2020 22,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,28x
EV / Sales2020 1,04x
Capitalization 121 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 33,31  CNY
Last Close Price 30,67  CNY
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION17 081
CISCO SYSTEMS3.16%187 847
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.47.45%48 055
ERICSSON AB12.09%30 328
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.43.31%28 246
NOKIA OYJ-37.36%19 629
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group