Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ZTE : Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement on the execution of the "Memorandum of Understanding on the Termination of the Framework Agreement for Cooperation and Related Matters" with Shenzhen Investment Holdings Co., Ltd.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 08:15am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZTE CORPORATION 中興通訊股份有限公司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 763)

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

Announcement on the execution of the "Memorandum of Understanding on the Termination of the Framework Agreement for Cooperation and Related Matters" with

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Co., Ltd.

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Company and all the members of the Board of Directors confirm that all the information contained in this announcement is true, accurate and complete and that there is no false and misleading statement or material omission in this announcement.

I. Project overview

On 19 September 2018, ZTE Corporation (the "Company") entered into the Framework Agreement for Cooperation with Shenzhen Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. ("SIHC") in relation to the proposed transaction with SIHC in respect of land and property assets located in North Zone, Xili Industrial Park of Nanshan District of Shenzhen and Buji Sub-district of Longgang District of Shenzhen, respectively, held directly or indirectly by the Company (the "Project"). On the same date, the Company entered into the relevant Mortgage Contract and Contract for the Pledge of Equity with SIHC to provide guarantee in respect of the Company's obligations under the Project secured by 90% equity interest in Shenzhen Guoxin Electronics Development Company Limited ("Guoxin Electronics"), a subsidiary of the Company, and land blocks and buildings thereon in North Zone, Xili Industrial Park of Nanshan District of Shenzhen held by the Company; Shenzhen ZTE Kangxun Telecom Company Limited ("ZTE Kangxun"), a subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Contract for the Pledge of Equity with SIHC to provide guarantee in respect of ZTE Kangxun's obligations under the Project secured by 10% equity interests in Guoxin Electronics held by ZTE Kangxun; Guoxin Electronics entered into the Mortgage Contract with SIHC to provide guarantee in respect of the Company's obligations under the Project secured by land blocks and buildings thereon in Buji Sub-district of Longgang District of Shenzhen held by Guoxin Electronics. For details of the aforesaid matter, please refer to the "Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement of execution of contracts including Framework Agreement for Cooperation with Shenzhen Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. and matters pertaining to Third-party Guarantee" published by the Company on 19 September 2018.

At the Forty-fifth Meeting of the Seventh Session of the Board of Directors held by 19 March 2019, a resolution on the execution of the "Memorandum of Understanding on the Terminationof the Framework Agreement for Cooperation and Related Matters" with Shenzhen Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. was considered and approved. In respect of arrangements for the termination of the Framework Agreement for Cooperation and related matters, the Company and SIHC entered into the "Memorandum of Understanding on the Termination of the Framework Agreement for Cooperation and Related Matters" ("MOU") on 19 March 2019.

II. Principal terms of the MOU

1. As stipulated under the Framework Agreement for Cooperation, since the two parties have not been able to agree on the consideration for acquisition within 180 days after the SIHC payment of the first instalment (RMB2,200 million), the Framework Agreement for Cooperation shall terminate automatically on an as-is basis on the date on which the MOU comes into effect and the Company settles in full all amounts due the Framework Agreement for Cooperation in accordance with the MOU (the relevant arrangements for mortgage and pledge effective under the Framework Agreement for Cooperation and the corresponding mortgage contractand pledge contract shall terminate upon the completion of cancelation of the mortgage registration and / or pledge registration).

2. The settlement date on which the Company shall settle in full all amounts (containing the first instalment of RMB2,200 million, compensatory amount, relevant costs and expense) due to SIHC under the Framework Agreement for Cooperation is set at 20 March 2019.

3. Within 5 days following the receipt by SIHC in full of all due amounts, SIHC and the Company shall procure the Company, ZTE Kangxun and Guoxin Electronics to apply to the registration authorities for the cancelation of mortgage registration and / or pledge registration relating to the subject assets (including the signing of all requisite documents). Upon the completion of cancelation of the aforesaid mortgage registration and / or pledge registration, the mortgage contract and pledge contract shall terminate accordingly.

4. The Company and SIHC may continue to carry out negotiations and enter into separate agreements in the future in respect of the subject matter for cooperation under this Project.

5. The MOU shall come into effect on the date on which it is signed by the two parties with seals affixed.

III. Documents available for inspection

  • 1. Resolutions of the Forty-fifth Meeting of the Seventh Session of the Board of Directors

  • 2. "Memorandum of Understanding on the Termination of the Framework Agreement for

Cooperation and Related Matters"

By Order of the Board

Li Zixue

Chairman

Shenzhen, the PRC

19 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises three executive directors, Li Zixue, Xu Ziyang, Gu Junying; three non-executive directors, Li Buqing, Zhu Weimin, Fang Rong; and three independent non-executive directors, Cai Manli, Yuming Bao, Gordon Ng.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 12:14:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
08:15aZTE : Announcement Resolutions of the Forty-fifth Meeting of the Seventh Session..
PU
08:15aZTE : Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement on the Provision of Guarante..
PU
08:15aZTE : Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement on the execution of the "Mem..
PU
03/18Huawei leads Asian domination of U.N. patent applications in 2018
RE
03/18ZTE : Zong 4G and ZTE launch the world's first Commercial X-Site+4T4R Solution
AQ
03/15SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Huawei develops own smartphone OS in case of Android ban
AQ
03/15EUSKALTEL : to merge Telecable, R to maximise synergies
AQ
03/14ZTE : Italy's Salvini will oppose MOUs with China if threaten national security
RE
03/13ZTE : Unveils Full Range of End-to-end FTTH Products at FTTH Conference 2019
PU
03/13Asian chipmakers mount 5G challenge to Qualcomm
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 89 323 M
EBIT 2018 2 402 M
Net income 2018 -6 109 M
Finance 2018 10 008 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,51
EV / Sales 2018 1,18x
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
Capitalization 115 B
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 21,8  CNY
Spread / Average Target -25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zixue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION17 159
CISCO SYSTEMS22.78%234 188
QUALCOMM-0.54%68 503
NOKIA OYJ11.65%35 842
ERICSSON AB14.45%32 216
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS22.25%23 047
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.