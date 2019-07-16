ZTE : Releases 5G Core Technology Trend White Paper

17 July 2019, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today has released the company's 5G Core Technology Trend White Paper. Based on current 5G standards and the development situations of 5G-related industries, the white paper has made in-depth analysis and exploration on the problems and challenges of 5G industry development, sharing understanding and insights on 5G Core technology trends from the perspective of core networks.

As a key element of the 5G network, 5G Core's evolution and development plays a vital role in promoting the maturity of related technologies, such as Internet of Everything (IoE), industrial intelligence, and automatic driving.

According to the white paper, the development of 5G is accompanied by the booming of AI, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, big data, network slicing, and edge computing technologies. Therefore, the research and innovation of 5G Core need to focus on massive connections, SBA enhancement (SBA+), slice network, decentralization deployment, AI operation and maintenance, and simplified network convergence, so as to achieve the evolution from mobile Internet to IoE, from Cloud Ready to Cloud Native, from single network to slice network, from core computing to edge computing, from manual O&M to AI O&M, and from NSA to SA. Thus, the 5G network can unleash its full potential, promoting the vigorous development of new vertical industries.

By virtue of the research and deep understanding of 5G Core technological trends, ZTEhas been committed to building new 5G Core technological capabilities. ZTE takes the lead in launching the industry's first SBA+-based 2G/3G/4G/5G fully converged Common Core. Currently, the company has cooperated with more than 60 operators worldwide in 5G, and accumulated rich experience in providing products and services for the commercial deployments of 5G networks across the globe.

The following is the link to access 5G Core Technology Trend White Paper:

https://sdnfv.zte.com.cn/en/insights/2019/7/5G-Core-Tech-Trend-White-Paper