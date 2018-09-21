Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION (000063)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

ZTE : Releases Cloud Unified Data Repository CUDR Solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 09:44am CEST

21 September 2018,Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today released Cloud Unified Data Repository (CUDR) solution to satisfy the requirements of 5G services and future network evolution.

By virtue of cost-effective hardware and efficient automated creation, ZTE's CUDR solution aims at providing the next-generation telecoms cloud with agile information infrastructure.

Based on ZTE's industrial-leading Universal Subscriber Profile Platform (USPP), ZTE's CUDR solution integrates ZTE's experience of serving about 200 operators globally and adopts the microservices design concept to build a 5G-oriented cloud-based convergent and open data repository, so as to meet 3GPP's requirements on data services.

ZTE's CUDR solution supports the smooth evolution of 2/3/4/5G/IMS networks. It provides a variety of data engines based on the feature of different data types. By leveraging the real-time large-capacity distributed database technology, ZTE's CUDR solution is capable of managing all kinds of data on the network, such as subscription data, policy data, session data and state data, thereby providing data access with high reliability, low response latency and strong extensibility.

ZTE's CUDR solution promotes the separation of computing and storage of network equipment, simplifies network architecture, improves network agility and facilitates data sharing as well as data increment. In addition, its flexible deployment capability and open data interfaces enable new business innovation.

ZTE has been committed to meeting operators' requirements for network evolution by providing a complete end-to-end cloud solution and building an agile cloud communication network infrastructure, for the purpose of helping operators achieve digital transformation.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 07:43:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
09:44aZTE : Releases Cloud Unified Data Repository CUDR Solution
PU
09/20ZTE : plans to sell Shenzhen property assets to SIHC
AQ
09/19China asks India to provide 'level playing field' for its firms in 5G trials
AQ
09/19ZTE : Sens. Rubio, Van Hollen, Colleagues Introduce Bill to Enforce Commerce Dea..
AQ
09/19ZTE : US senators want ZTE sanctions re-imposed if it misbehaves again
AQ
09/19ZTE : Announcement Resolutions of the Thirty-sixth Meeting of the Seventh Sessio..
PU
09/19ZTE : Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement of execution of contracts in..
PU
09/19ZTE : Senators push penalties for Chinese tech giant
AQ
09/19SENATORS TARGET CHINESE TELECOM FIRM : Comply with U.S. law or face another ban
AQ
09/19ZTE : Voices
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/31Last Push For Trilateral NAFTA (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/31WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Last Push For Trilateral NAFTA 
08/31China's ZTE reports $1.1B loss 
08/23Trade War Escalates With Tariffs (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/23WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Trade War Escalates With New Tariffs 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 101 B
EBIT 2018 4 509 M
Net income 2018 -4 988 M
Finance 2018 13 759 M
Yield 2018 0,37%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,40
EV / Sales 2018 0,58x
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
Capitalization 72 044 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 22,3  CNY
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zixue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION10 532
CISCO SYSTEMS24.62%216 133
QUALCOMM15.68%108 802
ERICSSON43.10%29 277
ARISTA NETWORKS INC15.91%20 217
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS39.57%20 207
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.